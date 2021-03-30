Ames School Board Votes to Leave CIML

AMES, Iowa — Ames is the latest school district to leave the Central Iowa Metropolitan League.

The Ames school board voted on Monday to leave the conference. Members say it will give students more competitive opportunities. Ames will join a new, unnamed league.

Des Moines Public Schools will be part of the new league. DMPS announced it was leaving the CIML on Monday.

DMPS Superintendent Tom Ahart says the formation of the new conference will allow the district’s students greater competitive success and lead to more participation in sports.

In DMPS’ announcement of the move, several positives to creating the new district were outlined including the greater flexibility a smaller conference can provide as well as the ability to maintain historic rivalries between central Iowa schools.

“While DMPS is a founding member of the CIML, the current size of the conference has created challenges in everything from scheduling to decision-making to significant inequities among its member schools. This is the right time to look at a new direction,” said Jason Allen, the Des Moines Public School district’s director of activities.

Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Mason City and Ottumwa are also in favor of a new conference. It wouldn’t start until the fall of 2022.