The American Rivers Conference Presidents Council voted to proceed with fall sports, but with reduced schedules. At Central College, that means no more than five football games this season – which helps with safety and athlete eligibility.

The ARC is home to eight Iowa institutions: Central and Simpson in central Iowa, Buena Vista in Storm Lake, as well as Luther, Loras, Dubuque, Wartburg and Coe in eastern Iowa. The conference’s only other member, Nebraska Wesleyan, is located in Lincoln, Neb.