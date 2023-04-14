WEST DES MOINES — Allen Lazard likes being back in Iowa.

The former Urbandale and Cyclone star and current Jets wide receiver was in West Des Moines to accept the 2023 Robert D. and Billie Ray Pillar of Character Award from The Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University.

While in town, Lazard spoke with WHO 13’s Mark Freund on a number of topics, including signing with the New York Jets this offseason, playing with fellow Cyclone Breece Hall and the process of potentially reuniting with his longtime quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Lazard says he’ll report to Jets OTAs on Monday.