MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 13: Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Packers defeated the Vikings 43-34. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN — Former Urbandale J-Hawk and Iowa State Cyclone Allen Lazard could be suiting up again for the Green Bay Packers as soon as this week.

On Tuesday the Packers activated Lazard from Injured Reserve. Lazard has been sidelined since Week 3. He has two TDs on the year. The Packers play the Indianapolis Colts at 3pm on Sunday. Lazard could be activated for that game.

