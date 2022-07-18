More than ten minutes worth of select highlights and interviews involving Central Iowa high schools. Not all games were complete in time for 10 PM broadcast. Here is the complete scoreboard from IGHSAU:





Class 5A State Softball Tournament



Monday, July 18

11:00 a.m. – Kruger Seeds Field

#1 Fort Dodge 12, #8 Waukee 0 (3 innings)

Box Score



11:30 a.m. – Iowa Central Field

#4 West Des Moines Valley 7, #5 Southeast Polk 5

Box Score

1:00 p.m. – Kruger Seeds Field

#2 Muscatine 4, #7 Pleasant Valley 0

Box Score

1:30 p.m. – Iowa Central Field

#3 Waukee Northwest 4 vs. #6 Linn-Mar 0

Box Score

2022 Class 4A State Softball Tournament

Monday, July 18

First Round

3:00 p.m. – Kruger Seeds Field

#1 Winterset 10, #8 Burlington 2

Box Score

3:30 p.m. – Iowa Central Field

#5 Carlisle 8, #4 Norwalk 4

Box Score

5:00 p.m. – Kruger Seeds Field

#2 ADM 2, #7 North Scott 1

Box Score

5:30 p.m. – Iowa Central Field

#3 Dallas Center-Grimes 9, Indianola 3

Box Score

Class 3A State Softball Tournament

Monday, July 18

7:00 p.m. – Kruger Seeds Field

#1 Mount Vernon 3 #8 Dubuque Wahlert 1

Box Score

7:30 p.m. – Iowa Central Field

#4 Saydel 3, #5 Davis County 1

