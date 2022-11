Abu Sama, Southeast Polk senior running back, rushed for an all-classes title game record 372 yards and six touchdowns, four of them longer than 60 yards. Southeast Polk won its second straight class 5A championship, 49-14 over West Des Moines Valley.

SEP’s 5-star lineman, and Hawkeye commit, Kadyn Proctor, helped open some of the holes for Sama. Sama is committed to Iowa State.



Championship video and interviews from John Sears and Trent Reicks.