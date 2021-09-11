No. 10 Iowa beats No. 9 Iowa State 27-17 to win 6th straight Cy-Hawk game

Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) celebrates touchdown with Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee (85) and Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

AMES, Iowa — The No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes beat the No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones 27-17 to win their sixth consecutive Cy-Hawk game on Saturday.

Iowa led 14-10 at halftime and held Iowa State to just one score in the second half.

Turnovers hurt the Cyclones. Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy threw three interceptions. Iowa State running back Breece Hall had a fumble returned by Iowa for a touchdown.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras completed 11 of 21 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Goodson rushed for 55 yards, including a touchdown in the 2nd quarter. Charlie Jones caught a 26-yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter.

Purdy completed 13 of 27 passes for 138 yards. Hall rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown. Backup quarterback Hunter Dekkers replaced Purdy in the 4th quarter. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. Dekkers threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Tarique Milton.

This story will be updated.