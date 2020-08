FORT DODGE – 3 more champions were crowned at state softball on Friday. Albia won the 3A title, 1-0 over Williamsburg.

Ogden claims the 2A crown, 6-1 over North Linn, and in the 1A championship Collins Maxwell falls to Clarksville 2-0.

State baseball, Norwalk and Gilbert will meet for the 3A title while Johnston will face Ankeny in the 4A championship.