2021 Iowa State Cyclone Football Schedule Released

Iowa State players celebrate after the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Iowa State won 34-17. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

AMES, Iowa – The 2021 schedule for the Iowa State Cyclone football team has been released and on the heels of the Cyclones’ most successful season ever, you can imagine this news will have fans fired up on a frigid day in Iowa.

The Cyclones ended the pandemic-affected 2020 season with a record of 9-3 after a Fiesta Bowl win over Oregon. It’s the first time the Cyclones have been ranked in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff, coming in at #10 after all was said and done.

Thursday, the Big 12 Conference announced its schedule for 2021 and Iowa State University released the rest of its non-conference schedule.

The season will start at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 4th against the University of Northern Iowa. The in-state rivalry that divides families and turns friends into enemies, against the Iowa Hawkeyes, is set for September 11th in Ames.

The Big 12 season starts at UNLV on September 18th. The conference says some game dates could change because of pending network television decisions.

Kickoff times have not yet been released.

The full schedule is below:

Sept. 4 UNI — Home

Sept. 11 IOWA — Home

Sept. 18 UNLV –Away

Sept. 25 BAYLOR — Away

Oct. 2 KANSAS — Home

Oct. 16 KANSAS STATE — Away

Oct. 23 OKLAHOMA STATE — Home

Oct. 30 WEST VIRGINIA — Away

Nov. 6 TEXAS — Home

Nov. 13 TEXAS TECH — Away

Nov. 20 OKLAHOMA — Away

Nov. 27 TCU — Home

Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship Game @AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas