1A State Quarterfinals

DES MOINES — The semifinals in the Class 1A girls state basketball tournament are set.

Bishop Garrigan, Exira-EHK, Newell-Fonda and Montezuma are all on to the semifinals after wins on Wednesday.

Garrigan held off a game Springville team, 48-42. Sophomore center Audi Crooks went for a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

The Golden Bears will meet Exira-EHK, who topped MMCU 60-55. Quinn Grubbs led the way with 25 points.

Newell-Fonda made a statement in game one, beating Kingsley-Pierson 88-47. The Mustangs had 60 at halftime.

They’ll meet Montezuma in the semifinals. The Bravettes clipped St. Ansgar, 50-45, behind Elise Boulton’s 29 points.