STILLWATER – The 12th ranked Iowa State Cyclones let one slip away on Saturday, losing to Oklahoma State 61-59.

ISU built double digit leads multiple times but couldn’t hang on. Osun Osunniyi led the Cyclones with 15 points, Gabe Kalscheur scored 14. Kalscheur’s desperation 3 from just past half court was just off the mark as time expired.

Iowa State drops to 14-4 overall, 5-2 in the Big 12. Cyclones return home Tuesday to take on Kansas State.