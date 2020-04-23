 

Senior Salutes

6/6 Senior Salute: The Messenbrinks

Thumbnail for the video titled "6/6 Senior Salute: The Messenbrinks"

6/2 Senior Salutes: Wanda Baraldi & George Mack

Thumbnail for the video titled "6/2 Senior Salutes: Wanda Baraldi & George Mack"

6/3 Senior Salutes: Karen Caldwell & Norma Barnes

Thumbnail for the video titled "6/3 Senior Salutes: Karen Caldwell & Norma Barnes"

6/4 Senior Salute: Jack and Karen DeWolf

Thumbnail for the video titled "6/4 Senior Salute: Jack and Karen DeWolf"

6/5 Senior Salutes: Doris LaPagalia & the Lindstroms

Thumbnail for the video titled "6/5 Senior Salutes: Doris LaPagalia & the Lindstroms"

Senior Salutes 6/5/2020: Paulie Salisbury and Irene Gordon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Salutes 6/5/2020: Paulie Salisbury and Irene Gordon"

6/1 Senior Salutes: Phyllis Jenkins, Lois Wilson, Mary Jo Graves, & Geraldine Peterson

Thumbnail for the video titled "6/1 Senior Salutes: Phyllis Jenkins, Lois Wilson, Mary Jo Graves, & Geraldine Peterson"

5/30 Senior Salute: Dorothy Hanson

Thumbnail for the video titled "5/30 Senior Salute: Dorothy Hanson"

5/30 Senior Salute: Torry Henderson

Thumbnail for the video titled "5/30 Senior Salute: Torry Henderson"

5/30 Senior Salute: Larry Opfer

Thumbnail for the video titled "5/30 Senior Salute: Larry Opfer"

5/26 Senior Salute: Charlene Stevens

Thumbnail for the video titled "5/26 Senior Salute: Charlene Stevens"

5/25 Senior Salute: Pauline Lewman

Thumbnail for the video titled "5/25 Senior Salute: Pauline Lewman"

5/24 Senior Salute: Roy Christian

Thumbnail for the video titled "5/24 Senior Salute: Roy Christian"

Senior Salutes: Victor Fisher & Jim Pope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Salutes: Victor Fisher & Jim Pope"

Senior Salutes 5-24-2020: Margaret White and John and Doris Drummond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Salutes 5-24-2020: Margaret White and John and Doris Drummond"

5/24 Senior Salutes: Margaret White & The Drummonds

Thumbnail for the video titled "5/24 Senior Salutes: Margaret White & The Drummonds"

Senior Salutes 5-23-2020: Wilma Dykuis and Evelynn Hubbard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Salutes 5-23-2020: Wilma Dykuis and Evelynn Hubbard"

Senior Salutes 5-22-2020: Mary Canfield, Don Ross Sr., and Doris Foster

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Salutes 5-22-2020: Mary Canfield, Don Ross Sr., and Doris Foster"

Senior Salutes 5-21-2020: Jeanette Peterson and Ken Bratney

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Salutes 5-21-2020: Jeanette Peterson and Ken Bratney"

5/19 Senior Salutes: Dorothy Peak & Francis Forret

Thumbnail for the video titled "5/19 Senior Salutes: Dorothy Peak & Francis Forret"

If you would like to submit a senior you know for consideration, please e-mail a photo and some information about the person to weather@whotv.com.

*Submission does not guarantee that the entry will air on WHO 13