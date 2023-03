DES MOINES, Iowa

Pint Size Science Workshops start at the Science Center of Iowa in April

· For children ages 3-5 years old with a caring adult

· Every Thursday in April from 9:15-10:15 a.m.

· Workshops will focus on dinosaurs

· $10 for members and $19 for non-members (parent/adult is free)

· Register online at sciowa.org