Des Moines, Iowa

Sensory-Friendly hours at the Science Center of Iowa are typically on the second Tuesday of each month. Due to a scheduling conflict, the October Sensory-Friendly Hours will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

October Sensory-Friendly Hours

· Tuesday, October 17

· 4-7 p.m.

· Admission is free

· Advanced ticket registration required

· Register online at sciowa.org