Which Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy is best?

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles had its first line of action figures created back in the ‘80s, which became some of the bestselling toy figures of their time. Through different revivals of the franchise over the years, TMNT toys live on.

The CRJ TMNT 4-Piece Action Figures Set is the quality choice in action figures — with a few different styles available inspired by animated and live-action film appearances, fans can get all four Turtles in one set.

What to know before you buy a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy

Ninja Turtle weapons

Wearing a mask or a pretend half-shell is fun on its own, but the Ninja Turtles look coolest wielding their iconic martial arts weapons to fight the bad guys. Each member of the TMNT wields a different type of weapon. If you’re going to look for toy replica weapons, there are many options to consider. Swords, sai, staff and nunchucks are the main four weapons, but other toy ninja tools like shuriken or grappling hooks would be good additions to a costume prop arsenal.

Favorite TMNT

Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael are equally heroic turtles, but most fans have one that they identify with or just prefer over the others. If you’re looking for a gift for a kid, consider asking the recipient who their favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle is before you buy anything. If you’re going to get a character-specific TMNT toy, it’s important that it’s inspired by the right character.

What to look for in a quality Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy

Durability

Whether you’re looking for toy weapons or action figures, they should be built to last. The best options are made with high-quality materials that aren’t easily damaged by being accidentally dropped on the ground. TMNT toys, especially for young kids, should hold up to rough handling and potential accidents without breaking.

Style

There are many different versions and styles depicting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. If you have a favorite animated series or TMNT film franchise, you may want the toys inspired by that specific version. If this is a gift, ask the recipient about their favorite version of the TMNT characters to get a better idea of the style you should find.

Details

The best TMNT toys get the details right. Generally speaking, officially licensed merchandise is of better quality and reliability for action figures and similar TMNT toys. If you’re looking for toy ninja weapons, you might not need them to be specifically associated with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for them to be suitable toys for kids to pretend to be heroic Ninja Turtles.

How much you can expect to spend on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy

Depending on the type of toy, the price varies greatly. Simple sets of action figures and similar collectibles can be found for under $20, while toy costume weapons and other larger TMNT items could cost more.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy FAQ

Are there practical TMNT toys?

A. While most Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toys are action figures or toy weapons and costumes, there are some that have other functions. A TMNT shell backpack that comes with colored masks could be part of a Ninja Turtle costume, but it doubles as a useful backpack with multiple inside pockets and adjustable padded shoulder straps. There are also digital TMNT watches and other practical items kids can use every day that feature their favorite Turtles.

Are TMNT weapons dangerous for kids?

A. Actual swords and other ninja weapons are obviously not safe for children to play with, but replica TMNT toy weapons are safe. Look for foam toy weapons or plastic mock weapons that are not heavy enough to cause harm. Before you buy any TMNT toy weapons, consider if the intended user is able to be careful with them. A plastic stick is not inherently dangerous, but if a kid is unable to play pretend safely, any blunt object could still hurt someone.

What’s the best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy to buy?

Top Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy

CRJ TMNT 4-Piece Action Figures Set

What you need to know: This set of four action figures comes with the four Ninja Turtles and weapons for them to hold.

What you’ll love: The figures measure about 5 inches tall and each comes with the character’s signature weapons. They’re articulated and posable to an extent, with a few different variations of the figure set being inspired by different styles and appearances of the turtles. A set of TMNT stickers is shipped with the figure collection.

What you should consider: Some users had issues with the durability, and some customers received the wrong figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy for the money

YoungEnShang Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Series 2 Action Figures Set

What you need to know: This affordable set of cute, stylized Ninja Turtles figures are easily portable action figures or make good decorations.

What you’ll love: They’re about 3 inches tall and light enough to be cleaned and used as cake topper toys. Each of the turtles has distinct printing and holds their signature ninja weapons. The little figures don’t take up much space on a shelf or desk.

What you should consider: They don’t have much articulation or detail, and some customers reported receiving flawed figures or their orders arriving with missing parts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Geamiki Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Superhero Cosplay Costume

What you need to know: These movie-inspired costume and toy weapon kits come with everything a kid needs to pretend to be their favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.

What you’ll love: It comes in four different styles to match the different shell and mask colors of the different Turtles. Each set comes with two toy shuriken and the signature weapons of the respective Turtle characters. The turtle shell can be secured on the back with cloth ties.

What you should consider: Some customers reported receiving parts from the wrong kit, damaged items or parts of the wrong size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

