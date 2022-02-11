Which ‘Steven Universe’ merchandise is best?

“Steven Universe” is an animated television series on Cartoon Network. It is a coming-of-age story about a boy who lives with humanoid aliens in the fictional town of Beach City.

Steven is a half-Crystal Gem boy who over time learns how to use the magical powers he inherited from his mother, including the ability to take on more powerful forms and personalities. If you are looking for a handmade “Steven Universe” figurine, take a look at the “Steven Universe” Beach City Legends Action Figure.

What to know before you buy ‘Steven Universe’ merchandise

Steven

Steven is a boy just entering his teen years. He is short and stocky, with fair skin and dark brown curly hair. His eyes turn to stars when he gets excited. Steven wears a T-shirt with a yellow star in the center over blue jeans and flip-flops. He is friendly, softhearted, optimistic and compassionate. With the ability to shape-shift that he learned from Rose Quartz, his mother, he can turn into a giant monster that towers over the Crystal Temple like Godzilla.

Garnet

Garnet is the leader of the Crystal Gems and her personality is a fusion of Ruby and Sapphire, two smaller Gems. Ruby is an impulsive soldier while Sapphire is a reserved clairvoyant. Ruby has two eyes and Sapphire has one, so Garnet has three eyes in a triangular formation that she hides with a mirrored visor.

Amethyst

Amethyst’s full name is Amethyst Facet-5 Cut-8XM. Amethyst teaches at Little Homeschool. Her body is lavender and her hair is a paler shade of lavender that is thick, messy and hangs down to her ankles. Amethyst is about half the height of most Quartz Gem soldiers and wears her gemstone on the chest of her black costume. She is observant and perceptive of other people’s feelings.

Pearl

Pearl is another of the last surviving Gems on Earth. She is also a teacher at Little Homeschool, where she teaches Gems how to be comfortable when interacting with humans. Everything about Pearl is slender and thin, including her nose and chin. Pearl is a perfectionist knowledgeable on many topics, and she likes having things symmetrical.

The Cool Kids

The Cool Kids are three teenagers who play in the band Sadie Killer and the Suspects.

Buck Dewey is the son of the mayor of Beach City and his favorite activity is hanging out with his friends. Buck wears cool wraparound sunglasses and an oversize button-up shirt hanging out over a T-shirt with a yellow lightning bolt on the chest.

is the son of the mayor of Beach City and his favorite activity is hanging out with his friends. Buck wears cool wraparound sunglasses and an oversize button-up shirt hanging out over a T-shirt with a yellow lightning bolt on the chest. Jenny Pizza works at her family’s restaurant, Fish Stew Pizza. Jenny wears a brown leather jacket, her black hair is styled in a puffy bob and she hates the smell of pizza.

works at her family’s restaurant, Fish Stew Pizza. Jenny wears a brown leather jacket, her black hair is styled in a puffy bob and she hates the smell of pizza. Sour Cream is a local DJ related to the Onion family. His platinum blond hair is styled into a point and he wears hoodies and phat pants that unzip to convert into shorts. Sour Cream is a gamer who loves going to raves and dancing.

What to look for in quality ‘Steven Universe’ merchandise

There are many “Steven Universe” branded items that go beyond the famous action figures.

Apparel

Look for shirts, hats, throw pillows, blankets and hoodies that are made of high quality fabrics and sewn with care. Check to see seams are double-stitched and fabrics are easy to care for. Choose items that will not fade when laundered.

Trinkets

Wallets, keychains, lanyards and coffee mugs should be sturdy and well-finished. Make sure yours has the big yellow star.

Electronic accessories

Mousepads should be non-skid and cellphone cases need to fit your phone without any rough or sharp edges.

How much you can expect to spend on ‘Steven Universe’ merchandise

Simple “Steven Universe” merchandise costs as little as $10. Gems action figures cost around $30 for small ones and nearly $100 for large ones. Hand-made items and collectibles are $50 and up.

‘Steven Universe’ merchandise FAQ

What is ‘Steven Universe’ all about?

A. The themes of the “Steven Universe” stories are family, love and the importance of relationships. The series is acclaimed for being the first to be independently created by a non-binary artist.

How can I keep up with all the ‘Steven Universe’ characters and stories my child talks about?

A. There are so many characters and stories that parents can never match the knowledge of their kids. The best thing to do is learn a little bit about the three Gems and the three Cool Kids.

What’s the best ‘Steven Universe’ merchandise to buy?

Top ‘Steven Universe’ merchandise

“Steven Universe” Beach City Legends Action Figure

What you need to know: This hand-made action figure of Steven is crafted of resin and is highly poseable.

What you’ll love: Each of these action figures is made by hand, so you own a unique toy that is also a piece of artwork made by a sculptor and painter. This figure has Steven wearing his signature outfit of blue jeans, flip-flops and a red T-shirt with a huge yellow star on the chest. Each action figure is approximately 3 or 4 inches tall and all are hand-painted.

What you should consider: This is a very pricey toy.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top ‘Steven Universe’ merchandise for the money

“Steven Universe” Super Fun Coloring Book

What you need to know: Steven, the Gems, the Cool Kids and the rest of the gang are all here.

What you’ll love: This 8.5- by 11-inch coloring book has nearly 50 high-quality illustrations suitable for coloring by kids and adults. The top-notch paper is printed on only one side so the colors don’t bleed through. The black lines are clear and bold on a white background. You can color the pages with pens, pencils, crayons or markers.

What you should consider: This is the coloring book only and includes no writing instruments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cartoon Network “Steven Universe” Cheeseburger Backpack

What you need to know: The three plush layers of tomato, cheese and bun unzip to reveal three storage compartments.

What you’ll love: You can use the three pockets for storing your tablet, laptop and other items, including your lunch. There are also two secret pockets inside for your small valuables. The hamburger is layered with brightly colored yellow cheese, red tomato and green lettuce that look like lunch for a giant. The dual adjustable straps are padded for comfort and reinforced for strength and durability.

What you should consider: Some wish there were more pockets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.