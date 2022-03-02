Which LEGO Juniors set is best?

LEGO makes some of the world’s most popular toys. For children ages 4-7, Lego Juniors is the perfect introduction to big-time LEGO building. Juniors sets contain quick-start elements and numbered, prepacked bags that can be built without the help of adults. If you are looking for a LEGO Junior/LEGO 4+ set for kids who love airplanes, the LEGO Juniors City Central Airport 10764 set has an airliner with two pilots, a terminal and two baggage handlers loading luggage from a conveyor belt to a baggage cart.

What to know before you buy a LEGO Juniors set

The LEGO Juniors line of products was retired in 2019

The LEGO Juniors brand was focused on a targeted age group, not on a single style or area of interest. The Juniors brand was retired in favor of package labels that say this playset is suitable for kids ages 4 and up. Don’t be confused when you don’t see a Juniors section on the LEGO website or a Juniors label on the box. Everything you need to know about LEGO Juniors sets can be found under its new name: Lego 4+.

LEGO 4+ sets

All LEGO 4+ sets are created around stories, themes and characters younger kids already love, from princesses and superheroes to dinosaurs and teenage role models.

LEGO 4+ sets are sorted, packaged and labeled to make the building experience easy for kids as young as age 4. Parents and children love the digital interactive guide, LEGO Instructions Plus, which is a part of the free LEGO Life app. You can zoom, rotate and view your model in 3D and ghost view modes to see how far you’ve come and where you are in the building process. This app also keeps track of complex builds and saves your building steps online, so you can recycle instruction books.

For more information, take a look at the full LEGO Juniors set buying guide from BestReviews.

What to look for in a quality LEGO Juniors/4+ set

Start by choosing a broad category, then explore the subcategories within the overall theme.

Superheroes

This LEGO Juniors series features Spider-Man, Batman, Superman and many more superhero pals that kids take on daring missions to defeat supervillains so good triumphs over evil. Kids can recreate scenes from movies or create their own adventures with mini-sized action figures, weapons, gadgets, vehicles and buildings.

Friends

This series is built around the lives of teenage role models Andrea, Emma, Mia, Olivia and Stephanie. These mini-dolls live in the fictional town of Heartlake City and have their own personalities, interests and storylines that intertwine in their lives. All stories have happy endings that involve working together to help others.

City

These LEGO Juniors sets focus on activities that are going on in the fictional LEGO City every day. Buildings are under construction, people are flying in and out of the airport and coming and going in cars, trains and buses. Police and rescue crews respond to emergencies. This popular series split into dozens of wildly diverging sub-themes like Harbor, Jungle, Mining, Farm, Arctic and Volcano.

Space

The sets in this series include both fantasy and real-world space interests. On the one hand, you can get sets based on starships, light cruisers, starfighters, the Millenium Falcon, Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse’s Space Rocket and R2-D2. Real-world space-based sets include NASA space shuttles, Apollo lunar landers, the International Space Station and more.

How much you can expect to spend on a LEGO Juniors/4+ set

Most LEGO Junior and LEGO 4+ sets cost between $20-$50. For $20 or less, you can find smaller and simpler sets. LEGO Junior and LEGO 4+ sets over $50 have the most pieces and are the most elaborate and challenging.

LEGO Juniors set FAQ

What’s the difference between LEGO Juniors sets and regular LEGO sets?

A. LEGO Juniors sets have slightly bigger pieces, fewer pieces per set and less complex designs that are simpler to build.

Wasn’t the LEGO Juniors line of products retired in 2019?

A. Yes, but there are still plenty of them around to choose from. Most kids like to play with them, while some are treating them as collector items.

What’s the best LEGO Juniors set to buy?

Top LEGO Juniors set

LEGO Juniors City Central Airport 10764

What you need to know: This discontinued set is for kids ages 4 and older who have an interest in airplanes and flying.

What you’ll love: The planes pull up to the airport terminal, and the baggage handlers unload the passengers’ luggage from the conveyor belt to the baggage cart. This set includes five mini-dolls: two pilots, two airport workers and a tourist. This 376-piece starter set can be connected to all other LEGO bricks and construction toys.

What you should consider: This set is a little pricey for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LEGO Juniors set for the money

LEGO Juniors Jurassic World Pteranodon Escape 10756

What you need to know: This 84-piece LEGO set is made for kids who love prehistoric creatures.

What you’ll love: A Jurassic World pilot and tracker go dinosaur hunting for a flying pteranodon in their helicopter with an actual spinning rotor, while avoiding an erupting volcano. The pteranodon has a 7-inch wingspan.

What you should consider: This set requires the skills of kids who have assembled LEGO sets before.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO Juniors Mia’s Organic Food Market 10749

What you need to know: Fans of LEGO Friends will have fun building Mia’s mobile food market truck.

What you’ll love: Mia’s food truck has a rotating sign, a side that opens up and wheels that roll. Around the truck, Mia and bunny friend Twister have a picnic table and chairs, a box of vegetables and a merry-go-round that actually spins.

What you should consider: Kids can do a lot with just 115 pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.