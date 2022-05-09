WHICH WOODEN DISH DRYING RACK IS BEST?

Whether or not you own a dishwasher, inevitably, you’ll end up washing some dishes by hand. Not all cookware is dishwasher-safe and sometimes you run out of clean cups between loads. A dish rack provides a place to air-dry your dishware in a tidy, organized fashion.

A wooden dish rack is a great alternative to a plastic one and can last longer. It’s also an eco-friendly choice. For a large rack, select one with three tiers, such as the Novayeah Bamboo Dish Drying Rack With Utensil Holder.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A WOODEN DISH DRYING RACK

Benefits of a wooden dish rack

Wooden dish racks are made from bamboo, which is a sustainable and eco-friendly material. Using a bamboo dish rack good for the environment and for your body because the wood is naturally nontoxic and free of chemicals found in plastic. Bamboo is also durable and resistant to rot, moisture and heat. Lastly, wooden racks are attractive.

Types

Wooden dish racks can be divided into countertop and over-the-sink designs.

Countertop dish racks are designed to rest on your countertop right by the sink. Be sure your counter has enough room for this type of rack. You’ll also need a dish drying mat or drain tray to place under the rack as wooden ones don’t come with one to keep your countertops dry as your dishes drip dry.

Over-the-sink racks aren't commonly made from wood but you can find select bamboo models that rest over the sink and drain directly into it, eliminating the need for a mat. They have a simple, flat design and work best in a double sink. They free up countertop space but also don't have the capacity of countertop racks.

Tiers

Over-the-sink racks only have one tier, or level, to dry dishes. Countertop racks feature two to three tiers. Typically the top tier is designed for plates, lids, bowls and cutting boards. The lower tier or tiers are suitable for cups and small bowls. Three-tier dish holders take up the most countertop space but boast higher capacity for drying dishes.

Size

Wooden racks vary in size.

Full-sized countertop racks typically measure around 14 by 9 by 6 inches.

Compact countertop racks measure around 12 by 5 by 4 inches.

Extra-large countertop racks can measure up to 19 by 17 by 10 inches.

Over-the-sink racks don't have a vertical measurement and typically measure 18 by 12 inches.

When buying any dish rack, be sure it’ll fit your countertop or sink space. With countertop models, make sure the height doesn’t interfere with low-hanging cabinets and can accommodate your tallest glasses.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY WOODEN DISH DRYING RACK

Collapsible

Many bamboo countertop dish racks are collapsible, meaning that they fold down for storage. Many users with limited space like the versatility to be able to collapse their rack when not in use and stash it against a wall or in a cabinet. Consider the measurements of the rack when collapsed if you plan to store it.

Utensil holder

A utensil holder, also called a caddy, is a desirable feature for a dish rack and yet quite a number of bamboo ones don’t have a separate flatware holder. While you can buy one separately, it’s best to look for a model that comes with one for an ensured fit. These are often removable and feature drainage holes. You can find ones divided in two sections for organization.

Plate rack

The simplest wooden dish rack is one designed for plates, lids and cutting boards. It features vertical bamboo pegs that create slots for drying flat cookware (but not flatware). You can use them to organize your cutting boards or store dishes.

How much you can expect to spend on a wooden dish rack

The simplest wooden dish drying racks, including plate racks and over-the-sink models, cost between $7-$27. Countertop models cost between $20-$80.

WOODEN DISH DRYING RACK FAQ

What are some other uses for a dish drying rack?

A. You can use a bamboo rack to dry your freshly washed fruit and vegetables before you store them. You can also use a compact or over-the-sink rack for organizing and storing plates and other dishware in a cabinet.

How do I keep a wooden drying rack clean?

A. To keep mildew at bay, you can wipe your bamboo rack clean with a mixture of vinegar and water. You can also wash it with mild soap and water, then air-dry it thoroughly. Periodically, treat the wood with bamboo oil to extend its lifetime.

WHAT’S THE BEST WOODEN DISH DRYING RACK TO BUY?

Top wooden dish drying rack

Novayeah Bamboo Dish Drying Rack With Utensil Holder

What you need to know: This three-tiered bamboo rack is a sturdy and stable buy and fits a lot of dishes.

What you’ll love: The unique, lowest tier lies flat and is a great addition for drying tall glasses. The wide-set slots allow for plenty of ventilation and speed up drying time. The large-capacity rack is collapsible and easy to store.

What you should consider: Even though the bamboo features a special coating, it can still develop mold if not properly cared for.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wooden dish drying rack for the money

HBlife Store Bamboo Drying Rack

What you need to know: This simple dish rack is versatile as a plate holder and provides excellent value for the price.

What you’ll love: The bamboo pegs are sturdy and the rack is stable, so you don’t have to worry about your dishes breaking. The rack is attractive and a breeze to assemble. It doesn’t take up too much countertop space. It’s also great for drying reusable sandwich bags.

What you should consider: The bamboo is not treated and can develop mold.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bambusi Store Collapsible Dish Drying Rack

What you need to know: A highly popular bamboo model, this tiny but mighty rack can hold your heavy pots and pans.

What you’ll love: This collapsible model is chic and brightens up any kitchen space. Its two-tier design is just the right size. Users are surprised by how much weight it can hold. Though easy to collapse and store, some users leave it out because it’s so attractive.

What you should consider: While most reviewers state that this rack resists mold, other reviewers have had issues with it developing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

