Which Calvin Klein bra is best?

The best Calvin Klein bra for you can become a wardrobe staple you find yourself reaching for time and time again because it is comfortable, boasts convertible straps that hide under your favorite tops and looks like it was made for your body. A bra that offers all that plus 29 size options is the Calvin Klein Lightly Lined Perfect Coverage T-shirt Bra.

What to know before you buy a Calvin Klein bra

The brand

Fashion designer Calvin Klein and his business partner Barry Schwartz launched their company in 1968. The brand’s underwear line is known for its high-quality yet casually provocative aesthetic. However, it wouldn’t have become the iconic American brand it is today without its explosively popular underwear ads throughout the ’80s and ’90s.

Bra fit

Your Calvin Klein bra should pass the four-point inspection. Here are the key areas to look at to ensure your bra fits properly.

Center gore : The fabric joining its two cups in the front should land flush at the center of your chest.

: The fabric joining its two cups in the front should land flush at the center of your chest. Straps : You should be able to fit two stacked fingers under each shoulder strap comfortably. If you find they need to be tight for bust support, that is a sign of a loose band.

: You should be able to fit two stacked fingers under each shoulder strap comfortably. If you find they need to be tight for bust support, that is a sign of a loose band. Band : Your band should also be snug enough to support your bust but not so tight that it causes discomfort.

: Your band should also be snug enough to support your bust but not so tight that it causes discomfort. Cups: Each cup should comfortably encase your breasts according to its cut.

Your neutral hue

Owning a neutral Calvin Klein bra is critical if you want it to disappear under your light clothing. Contrary to popular belief, a white bra stands out more under a white shirt. The only way to get a bra to disappear under your light clothing is to buy one that best matches your skin tone.

What to look for in a quality Calvin Klein bra

Convertible straps

While a strapless Calvin Klein bra is versatile wardrobe addition, it is not ideal for daily use. Strapless bras are built to stay up without the need for supportive straps, so they fit tighter around the rib cage. Thus, they are not typically comfortable all-day bras.

Therefore, if you want the versatility of a strapless bra with the added support of straps, consider opting for a convertible bra. They come with straps attached to the top of their cups and snaps where the straps meet the band at the back. This feature lets you cross the straps to keep them hidden under sleeveless tops.

The right coverage

Your top style usually dictates your required bra coverage for the day. For example, you can wear any bra with a high-neck T-shirt. However, hiding your bra under a deep V-neck requires a bra that boasts an equally deep plunge. Here are four standard coverage options.

Balconette : Cuts straight across your bust just above your nipples.

: Cuts straight across your bust just above your nipples. Demi : Runs down each breast just above the nipple toward the center gore at a slight angle.

: Runs down each breast just above the nipple toward the center gore at a slight angle. Plunge : Dramatically dips at the center of each breast toward the center gore making a deep V.

: Dramatically dips at the center of each breast toward the center gore making a deep V. Full coverage: Covers your full bust and drops at a slight angle toward the center gore.

Your perfect style

While you might already have a favorite fit, retaining several bra silhouettes to accommodate your wardrobe is a great idea. Here are five common styles with their fit descriptions.

Classic bralette : This variety has no lining and typically lands straight across the chest, perfect for your lounging days.

: This variety has no lining and typically lands straight across the chest, perfect for your lounging days. Triangle : This variety has no lining and features a deep plunge for those who prefer a more natural aesthetic.

: This variety has no lining and features a deep plunge for those who prefer a more natural aesthetic. Sports bra : This variety is unlined with a supportive fit. This bra holds you in during your workout.

: This variety is unlined with a supportive fit. This bra holds you in during your workout. T-shirt : This variety is lightly lined with various necklines and built to disappear under your thinnest shirts.

: This variety is lightly lined with various necklines and built to disappear under your thinnest shirts. Push-up: Padded with a deep plunging V-neck, this bra is built to accentuate your bustline.

How much you can expect to spend on a Calvin Klein bra

Depending on your chosen size and style, your Calvin Klein bra will cost between $30-$120.

Calvin Klein bra FAQ

What is the best way to find your bra size?

A. Grab a pen, paper and flexible measuring tape, then take the following steps:

Measure the circumference of the fullest part of your bust. Write that value down. Measure the circumference of your chest above your bust. Round down to the nearest even value if your measurement is odd, then write that value down and label it “band size.” Subtract the value of your band size from your breasts’ circumference. Write that value down and label it “cup size.” Use your cup size value to find your correlating cup size letter, where 0 inches = AA, 1 inch = A, 2 inches = B, 3 inches = C, 4 inches = D and 5 inches = DD.

How do you know if it is time to get a new bra?

A. If you find that your bra line does not land straight across your back, level with the front, or if you see a gap between your breasts and the bra’s cups, your bra has stretched out, and it is too big.

What’s the best Calvin Klein bra to buy?

Top Calvin Klein bra

Calvin Klein Lightly Lined Perfect Coverage T-shirt Bra

What you need to know: This bra lets you change the position of the straps so you can wear it with your favorite sleeveless tops.

What you’ll love: This full-coverage bra is lightly lined and made from a flexible mesh that moves with your body. Its memory foam cups support your bust and give it a gentle lift. It closes with a secure hook and eye closure and comes in sizes 30B-40D.

What you should consider: Its cups might offer more coverage than some are comfortable with.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top Calvin Klein bra for the money

Calvin Klein Lightly Lined Seamless Wireless Bralette

What you need to know: This bra balances comfort with a seamless design that disappears under your clothes.

What you’ll love: It is a soft microfiber pull-over bralette that is wireless for maximum comfort. It comes in 20 colors in sizes XS-XL and boasts convertible straps that you can cross in the back. Its lightly lined cups are removable.

What you should consider: Some might need an underwire for support and a little more lift.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Calvin Klein Lightly Lined T-shirt Bra

What you need to know: This lightly lined bra comes in 18 colors, so you are sure to find your perfect hue.

What you’ll love: This lightly lined T-shirt bra comes in sizes 30B-44DD. It boasts a hook and eye closure and a soft microfiber fabric shell with memory foam cups that mold to the natural shape of your breasts.

What you should consider: This bra is hand-wash only, which might be too time-consuming for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

