The official opening date of the first U.S. Super Nintendo World is Feb. 17, 2023.

Super Nintendo World is set to open at Universal Studios Hollywood next month

The countdown has begun: The highly anticipated opening of California’s Super Nintendo World is just weeks away. At the theme park, attendees will get to live their favorite Nintendo games that they play on their favorite Nintendo console. To prepare for this exhilarating adventure, fans should bone up on these top games.

What to expect at Super Nintendo World

Super Nintendo World is a brightly colored theme park that features all things Nintendo. Not only can you do battle in the fully immersive Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride, (which, according to the press release, combines “cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) with projection mapping technology and actual set pieces along a moving ride track”), but you can complete other challenges, collect coins and keep score all day long with your power-up band.

Additionally, guests can meet their favorite characters, engage in real-life gameplay, visit Mount Beanpole and tour Bowser’s Castle. When you get hungry, visit Toad’s Kinopio’s Cafe for some Super Mushroom Soup, a Mario Bacon Cheeseburger or some Princess Peach Cupcakes. And before you leave, don’t forget to stop in the 1-UP Factory to purchase collectible memorabilia.

Top Nintendo games

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

If you own only one Mario Kart game, this should be it. You can race, battle and enjoy all-new guest characters, along with favorites such as Dry Bones and Bowser Jr. Novice players can engage smart steering to make the game even more fun to play. Sold by Best Buy, Amazon and Target

NBA 2K23 Standard Edition

In this version, you can build and customize your squad to get the perfect look. Also, enjoy era-specific visuals and take full control of your players with an expansive set of skill-based offensive and defensive moves. Sold by Best Buy and Amazon

Minecraft

By combining creativity and ingenuity, Minecraft became one of the most popular games of all time. In this version, you can explore randomly generated worlds and create your own structures, weapons and armor in survival mode. Sold by Best Buy, Amazon and Target

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

This game is the ultimate in brawling adventure. Choose from any character in the game’s history while enjoying enhanced speed and new stages. The stage morph feature transforms one stage into another while you’re battling. Sold by Best Buy, Amazon and Target

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

This two-in-one offering gives you two family-friendly, side-scrolling games that are suitable for one to four players. The simple controls and hints gallery are optimized for novices, while the advanced playing modes are better suited for seasoned players. Sold by Best Buy, Amazon and Target

Just Dance 2023 Edition

In this 2023 edition, you can dance to hits from iconic groups and artists, such as BTS and Harry Styles. The personalized 3D worlds make gameplay more engaging than ever. Sold by Best Buy and Amazon

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

This new game sends you on an epic quest to save your Spark companions and defeat the evil that’s threatening your friends. Create an elite team, battle all-new bosses and rescue the lovable Sparks. Sold by Best Buy and Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Breath of the Wild is the most expansive and unique Zelda game ever. Your journey allows you to experience Hyrule as never before, making your own paths and facing the consequences of your choices. Sold by Best Buy, Amazon and Target

Super Mario 3D World and Bowser’s Fury

This collection gives you not one, but two Super Mario adventures that you can play solo or with friends. You can also use a variety of power-ups, including one that grants catlike abilities, to battle a gargantuan Bowser who has lost all control. Sold by Best Buy, Amazon and Target

Splatoon 3

Many consider this the best multiplayer game available. Find out for yourself with its chaotic four-on-four battles. The latest version is packed with style and attitude, introducing cool new maneuvers and weapons to help you splatter your foe. Sold by Best Buy, Amazon and Target

