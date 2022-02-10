Which handball is best?

Handball is the second most popular sport in Europe. However, handball is still considered a minor sport in the United States and gets very little television coverage. But it’s growing in popularity, and many people have started picking up the game. There are several handball clubs popping up around the nation, especially on college campuses. Additionally, the U.S. fields a men’s and women’s handball team for the Olympics.

Finding the right handball for practice and competition is important for overall control and longevity. There are many different handball options in the market, but if you want something durable handball that’s strictly for game and practice use, the United States Handball Association (USHA) Red Label Handball is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a handball

Uses

Unlike baseballs, basketballs and footballs, you can use handballs for multiple purposes. Playing handball is the main purpose, but some people use handballs to play racquetball. Other non-sport purposes include using it as a stress ball or even minor massage on hard-to-reach places. Many schools use handballs for different physical education games.

Sizes

Handballs come in three main sizes. Size 1 is for children and measures 50 to 52 centimeters. Size 2 measures 54 to 56 centimeters and is for teenagers and women’s handball games. Size 3 handballs are 58 to 60 centimeters, weigh around one pound and are used for men’s handball games. There is a Size 0, which is a mini-ball that very small children can use when they’re just getting started with the sport.

Packages of handballs

Most handballs come in packages with multiple handballs. You can find packages from two balls all the way up to 12-pack bulk containers. It is always good to have extra handballs available, plus buying multiple handballs usually lowers the cost per ball. You can purchase a few higher-end handballs individually, but they are more expensive.

What to look for in a quality handball

Bounce

One of the most important factors to look for in a handball is the overall bounce. While all handballs are bouncy, you want a handball with a consistent bounce, so you have better control during your game and know what to expect while you’re playing. Check buyer reviews before you make a purchase, so you have an idea of how well the handball bounces.

Durability

With proper care, handballs should last a long time. Whenever you are not using your handball for a game, store it in a dry place away from sun exposure. If you start to notice the ball is not bouncing as well or starts losing its grip, it may be time to replace it. Some handballs even come with a replacement guarantee.

Color

The handball market boasts a wide variety of colors and patterns for handballs. They are often brightly colored to ensure they are easy to see during a game. You can find just about any color you prefer. Higher-end competition handballs tend to have a more limited selection of colors.

Material

Most handballs manufacturers make handballs out of rubber or a rubber compound. This helps give the ball more durability and overall bounce. Some higher-end handballs are made of synthetic leather and sewn together for a better grip. These handballs are slightly more expensive, but they last considerably longer than lower-quality handballs.

How much you can expect to spend on a handball

Standard handballs cost between $2-$5, depending on the size and how many handballs come in a package. Higher-end competition balls cost between $6-$12.

Handball FAQ

Can handballs cause bruising?

A. Handball is a fast-paced sport where the ball is constantly moving between players and the goal. Most players will experience an occasional unexpected hit from an accelerating ball, which can cause bruising. Wear protective clothing if you want to prevent or lessen bruising during your games.

Are handballs and racquetballs the same thing?

A. No, handballs and racquetballs are different. While they have a similar size, the racquetballs weigh less than a standard handball. Plus, racquetballs are designed to be struck with a racquet. Still, it’s not uncommon for amateur handball players to use racquetballs when playing handball. It is a little less common for racquetball players to use handballs.

What’s the best handball to buy?

Top handball

United States Handball Association (USHA) Red Label Handball

What you need to know: For anyone serious about playing handball, nothing beats this handball approved by the United States Handball Association.

What you’ll love: The USHA handball has excellent bounce and is very durable. The ball is replaceable if it loses its bounce or breaks before the external printing on the ball wears off. These are the same balls used in official tournaments.

What you should consider: This handball is expensive for just a single ball.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top handball for the money

Sky Bounce Handball

What you need to know: With a great bounce, these handballs have multiple uses and come in many colors and styles.

What you’ll love: These handballs come in a bulk package. They are 2.25 inches in diameter, and you can use them for both handball and racquetball. Sky Bounce is a trusted manufacturer that has been around for over 40 years.

What you should consider: Some users felt that it lacked the right kind of bounce needed for handball.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

JA-RU Pinky Ball

What you need to know: This multi-purpose ball is excellent for handball, and the bounce lasts a long time.

What you’ll love: These balls have exceptional bounce and are easy to grip, which gives handball players excellent control. You can also use them as massage balls. They last a long time and come in a six-pack container.

What you should consider: If you have family pets, they can easily shred the foam rubber exterior.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

