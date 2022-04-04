Which electric scooter is best?

Going green is all well and good, but if it makes life less convenient, some people aren’t willing to make the effort. Thankfully, electric scooters are both convenient and eco-friendly, making them an ideal solution for commuting to and from work and running errands around town. Not to mention they are also tons of fun for both kids and adults.

Not all electric scooters are created equal though. They vary greatly in their top speed, range, tire size, maximum-weight capacity and various extra features like speedometers and headlights. All of these things should be considered when making a purchase decision to ensure you get one that fits your needs and has all the bells and whistles you want. The Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter stands out in many of these regards. It maxes out at 19 mph, which is more than enough for most people, and has a 25-mile range to get you wherever you need to go and back home again without having to worry about the battery dying.

What to know before you buy an electric scooter

Electric scooter laws

Before purchasing an electric scooter, it is important to check the laws in your local jurisdiction. These vary from city to city but may include both age and speed restrictions. For example, in some places you are not allowed to drive on the sidewalk ever. Other cities allow you to drive on sidewalks but only up to a certain speed. There can also be location restrictions that you need to be aware of. You may not be allowed to ride in certain neighborhoods or areas of the city.

Safety

Electric scooters are a lot of fun, but that doesn’t mean they are without risk. Just like when riding a bicycle, you should take reasonable precautions to protect yourself in case of an accident. This means wearing a helmet any time you ride your electric scooter, even if you don’t plan on going very fast. For children, you may also want to give them knee and elbow pads for added protection.

What to look for in a quality electric scooter

Top speed

The top speed varies on electric scooters from as little as seven mph hour for kids scooters to as much as 50 mph or more for some high-priced adult models. These extremes are well below and above the average though. Most electric scooters will have a top speed between 10 and 20 mph.

Range

The range also varies greatly from model to model. On the low end, you may only get six miles from a fully charged battery while some commuter scooters have a range that exceeds 25 miles. Before choosing a model, consider how far you expect to ride between charges to ensure it will meet your needs.

Weight limit

Make sure to pay attention to the rider weight limit of any scooter you are considering. Some models are intended for kids and teens and may only accommodate riders up to 150 pounds. Most adult models should be able to accommodate riders at least 180 pounds but some are suitable for riders up to 220 pounds or more.

Foldable

Foldable scooters are convenient for those who may be carrying them up stairs or onto public transportation. If purchasing a foldable model, the weight should be a top concern, as you won’t be able to comfortably carry it if it is too heavy. This would defeat the main purpose of having a foldable scooter.

Tires

Both the size and the type of tire play a role in how an electric scooter rides. The larger the tire, the better it will handle bumps and rough terrain. Also, air-filled tires will provide more shock absorption than solid rubber tires. On the other hand, you’ll never have to worry about a flat with solid rubber tires.

Shock absorbers

One way to mitigate the decreased shock absorption of solid rubber tires is with the addition of shock absorbers somewhere else on the scooter, which is what many manufacturers do. For the smoothest ride though, you’ll want a model with both air-filled tires and shock absorbers.

Display panel

A display panel that shows your current speed and remaining battery life helps you stay abreast of the status of your vehicle and reduces the chances of you unexpectedly getting stranded somewhere. It will also keep you aware of how fast you are going.

Lights

Even if you don’t plan on driving your scooter at night, it is a good idea to purchase a model equipped with headlights and tail lights, especially if you’ll be riding the scooter around vehicular traffic.

Seat

Some electric scooters come with a seat to provide a more relaxed riding experience. These may be removable so you can ride your scooter with or without the seat depending on your mood.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric scooter

Most kids electric scooters cost between $100-$250. Adult models can range from $200-$1,000, with most people being able to find a quality option that fits their needs around $300-$600.

Electric scooter FAQ

Are electric scooters hard to learn to ride?

A. While electric scooters do have a learning curve, most people can learn to ride them confidently after just a couple of minutes of use. Just make sure to start in a wide open area free of obstacles and vehicular traffic.

Do you need a license to ride an electric scooter?

A. In most jurisdictions you don’t need a license to ride an electric scooter, though it is always worthwhile to check the laws in your city. The exception to this may be very fast scooters that can keep up with vehicular traffic.

What is the best electric scooter to buy?

Top electric scooter

Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter

What you need to know: An ideal choice for commuting, the Hiboy S2 can reach a top speed of 19 mph and offers a 25-mile range to get you to and from school or work.

What you’ll love: It’s equipped with large, 10-inch solid rubber tires and shock absorbers, so it offers a reasonably smooth ride and can handle small bumps and obstacles easily. It also features cruise control for a relaxed ride.

What you should consider: Quality control may be an issue; there are a few buyer reports of various components failing after just six months or so.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric scooter for the money

Razor Power Core E100

What you need to know: The Razor E100 has eye-catching graphics and tops out at just 11 mph, making it a great option for kids from eight to 12 years old.

What you’ll love: The wide foot deck allows riders to change up their stance for comfort. Also, the front hand brake is very responsive when you need to make a quick stop.

What you should consider: The wheels are small so it is best used on relatively smooth surfaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Razor EcoSmart Metro

What you need to know: If you want to run errands around town in comfort and style, the EcoSmart Metro is the way to go.

What you’ll love: It features a well-padded seat and has a rear cargo basket for carrying your stuff. Thanks to the large 16-inch pneumatic tires, it rides more like a bicycle than the average scooter.

What you should consider: It lacks a display to show the current speed or the remaining battery life.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

