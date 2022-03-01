Which football blocking dummy is best?

Football blocking dummies have made training for contact sports safer and easier. Rather than doing one-on-one drills with people, using a blocking dummy is the safest alternative, especially right before games and events where you want to minimize the chances of injury. The Trademark Innovations Stand Up Blocking Dummy has a 100% leather exterior while filled with heavy-duty foam, making it the top choice.

What to know before you buy a football blocking dummy

Weight

Be aware of how much a football blocking dummy weighs when purchasing it. Blocking dummies are built for various weight classes to suit specific age groups better, including youth, intermediate, college, professional etc. Blocking pads weigh between 2 to 8 pounds, while tackle dummies for youth sports can weigh 8 to 15 pounds and up to 75 pounds for older and professional sports.

Height

Blocking dummies come in various sizes, but if you want a dummy that compares more to a real person, look for dummies that are at least 4 feet high.

Base

Specific blocking dummies have a base that’s heavy enough to allow the dummy to pop up when it’s knocked down. The dummy can stand up by itself, and it saves you the time of having to reset the dummy every time it gets knocked down.

What to look for in a quality football blocking dummy

Handles

Handles give you a better grip on the blocking dummy you’re using, especially if it’s a taller and heavier dummy. You’ll be able to move it better during training if you’re doing drills that involve moving the football blocking dummy quickly. Handles also allow the holder of a blocking dummy to brace themselves better if another person exerts force onto the dummy.

High-density foam

Football blocking dummies should have high-density foam on the inside to withstand consistent impact. Dummies with cheaper interior material can break down faster and may not last long. The high-density foam also makes it safer when exerting force onto the dummy, allowing a more cushioned impact.

Weatherproof

When you can’t store training equipment in an indoor space, weatherproof blocking dummies can stay outside and withstand wet conditions. You can use these dummies during outdoor training even when wet weather persists. They also dry faster than non-weatherproof blocking dummies.

How much you can expect to spend on a football blocking dummy

Smaller football blocking dummies such as shields and pads cost $10-$100, while specialized kickboxing shields can cost up to $200. More significant dummies cost $50-$150, and dummies with special features such as arms can cost up to $500.

Football blocking dummy FAQ

Can you use blocking dummies for youth football?

A. Blocking dummies are some of the most common pieces of equipment used for football training. Just make sure to look for blocking dummies that aren’t too large, depending on the age group using the dummies. Lighter dummies such as shields and pads are more suitable for youth football training.

Can you use blocking dummies for sports other than football?

A. Many contact sports outside of football use blocking dummies, such as basketball, MMA, wrestling, hockey and lacrosse. However, some dummies are built for a specific sport. For example, pads with curved figures in kickboxing reduce the risk of injury when striking the pad.

What’s the best football blocking dummy to buy?

Top football blocking dummy

Trademark Innovations Stand Up Blocking Dummy

What you need to know: This is a heavy blocking dummy built with highly durable material.

What you’ll love: It uses 100% leather on the exterior and high-density EPE foam inside to provide excellent durability. It is versatile enough to withstand heavy impact from athletes of various contact sports.

What you should consider: It weighs 10 pounds, so it will be heavy to move around.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top blocking dummy for the money

Goalrilla Blocking Dummy

What you need to know: This option is easy to hold and uses quality material to withstand high-impact training.

What you’ll love: The high-quality impact foam provides safer contact drills. The reinforced heavy-duty handles provide a comfortable and secure grip on the dummy.

What you should consider: The corners of the pad may feel hard upon contact.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Everlast Strike Shield Black

What you need to know: This option has a lightweight feel but uses high-density foam to withstand high impact.

What you’ll love: The lightweight construction allows you to maneuver the shield with eases. There’s a large striking surface that can be suitable for multiple sports drills.

What you should consider: It may not accommodate as many football drills as it does MMA drills.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

