Which black football cleats are best?

Football season is still a few months away, but it’s not a bad idea to get ahead of the curve and upgrade your gear. Football cleats are a must for football players of all skill levels, but they need to enhance your performance on the field.

If your school or team’s colors are black and you want a high-quality pair of football cleats to match your uniform, the Under Armour Blur Smoke MC Football Cleats are a top choice. Their lightweight build and low-cut design make them excellent for athletic skill position players.

What to know before you buy black football cleats

Size

Football is fast when the ball is in play, so you need to feel comfortable and secure during any given down. Shoes that are too big can feel clunky, slow you down and cause you to trip, leading to injury. However, you also don’t want your shoes to feel too tight, but it’s essential to leave some space in the toe box to help prevent sore feet.

Ankle cut and position

Football cleats with a low ankle cut are lightweight and ideal for agile players who don’t want to sacrifice any mobility. However, they don’t offer as much ankle support as mid-cut and high-cut cleats, often preferred by stockier players who prioritize stability over speed.

Offensive skill position players such as wide receivers and running backs usually prefer low-cut shoes, while less mobile players such as linebackers and linemen prefer cleats with a mid or high ankle cut for the additional support.

Molded vs. detachable cleats

Molded cleats have rubber or hard plastic studs permanently attached to the bottom and are excellent for beginners or casual players. Detachable cleats are more expensive but have studs that can be removed or replaced if damaged and are more versatile than molded cleats, as you can customize them with studs or spikes for various surfaces.

What to look for in quality black football cleats

Toe stud

Football cleats may look similar to other sports cleats, but there is a distinct toe stud to look out for in a quality pair of football cleats. A toe stud is helpful for a fast takeoff and burst of speed from a stationary position, such as pre-snap. They provide better traction during push-forward motions if you’re a lineman and superior stability when blocking.

Durable upper

Football cleats need to withstand the aggressiveness of gridiron play, so there’s a greater emphasis on durable uppers. A shoe with a durable upper can handle being stepped on by others players wearing cleats without injuring your toes or the top of your foot. The best cleats are made with stiff, synthetic materials and feature overlays that let your feet stay cool and dry as you play.

Cushioned midsole

Football cleats have thicker midsoles than other sports cleats and should have plenty of foam cushioning in the midsole for comfort and more efficient energy transfer. Cushioning is crucial for preventing soreness in the heel and midfoot, as without it, players would be able to feel the individual spikes underneath their feet.

How much you can expect to spend on black football cleats

If you’re looking for a solid pair of affordable cleats, you don’t have to spend more than $50-$80. However, if you want something advanced-engineered made with durable materials, you can expect to pay up to $130.

Black football cleats FAQ

How do I remove detachable spikes?

A. You can remove them by using a small wrench to rotate them halfway and using your hands to take them off. Also, most detachable cleats come with a spike-removal tool.

Are turf cleats appropriate for in-game use?

A. Yes, but it’s important to note that they’re not as durable as molded or detachable cleats, making them better suited as training shoes.

What are the best black football cleats to buy?

Top black football cleats

Under Armour Blur Smoke MC Football Cleats

What you need to know: These low-cut cleats are comfortable and super-lightweight, making them perfect for speedy skill position players.

What you’ll love: They have a textile upper with thin thermal polyurethane skin for extra stability and breathability and an insole loaded with soft foam for more comfort and responsiveness. The heel pocket is sturdy, but it’s also soft and offers a locked-down fit for a more secure feel.

What you should consider: Some customers complained about the cleats wearing out faster than other shoes.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top black football cleats for the money

Under Armour Spotlight Franchise Football Cleats

What you need to know: These cleats offer excellent comfort and stability and are ideal for beginners and intermediate players.

What you’ll love: These mid-cut shoes provide an excellent combination of speed and ankle support and have a durable synthetic upper with a screen overlay for additional structure. They have a midsole packed with full-length ethylene-vinyl acetate for extra comfort, and the molded cleats offer excellent grip.

What you should consider: They have a wide fit, and some customers complained about sizing issues, so it might be best to purchase a size up depending on your foot shape and size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Adidas Freak Carbon Mid Football Shoe

What you need to know: These mid-cut shoes are terrific for beginners or linemen looking for cleats that deliver superior stability and traction.

What you’ll love: They’re made with 100% synthetic materials and have a cushioned midsole for comfort and increased responsiveness during strides. The TPU upper is durable but lightweight and breathable, so players can move with agility and keep their feet cool and dry for extended periods.

What you should consider: They have a narrow build, and some users found them tight in the toe area, so they may not be suitable for players with wide feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

