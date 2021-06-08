The best Fitbit for swimming

One hour of moderate-to-high intensity swimming can burn 30-40% more calories than running or cycling can in the same amount of time.

Waterproof Fitbit for swimming

Swimming is an activity that everyone can enjoy at any age. Whether you’re a long-time swimmer or thinking about taking up the sport, swimming is much more than just recreation or leisure. Swimming regularly is beneficial and has proven to be a low-resistance, accessible way to tone the body, increase strength and promote weight loss.

Investing in a Fitbit to track your progress will not only help you improve as a swimmer but will allow you to understand how swimming, along with other activities throughout your week, impacts your overall health. But which Fitbit is best for swimmers?

Features of a Fitbit for swimming

Swimming laps in the pool and other water workouts are a refreshing and low-impact way to exercise. It stimulates your core, back, arm and leg muscles. If you’re a swimmer, here are a few important considerations to think about before purchasing a Fitbit:

Tracking abilities

Not all Fitbits automatically track your heart rate while swimming. However, some automatically track the activity itself. You’ll just need to preprogram it into the app. Some Fitbits also allow you to program in the length of your pool so that you can track duration, distance and pace. While not all Fitbits offer this feature, all the devices we recommend below do include it.

Water resistance

Water resistance is vital for swimmers. You’ll be spending significant time submerged, and your Fitbit needs to stand up to the task.

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and smart features

Some Fitbits include smartphone features, including texting, calling, wallets, GPS and more. While having extra features may not have anything to do with swimming, it’s an excellent option for those who want an all-in-one smart device, and it eliminates the need to bring wallets and phones along to the pool.

Battery life

When looking at different Fitbits, consider how long the battery life lasts. Of course, the longer the battery life, the better, as you won’t need to worry about charging it as often.

Best waterproof Fitbits

Fitbit Charge 4

With Fitbit Charge 4, you can utilize the various features to get familiarized with your unique body patterns to make the most of your swims. Features include a 24/7 heart rate tracker, sleep tracker and several exercise modes that are customizable to swimming.

It also can load credit and debit information onto Fitbit Pay. The battery can last up to 7 days, providing optimal flexibility to those with busy lifestyles who do not want the hassle of bringing their belongings to the pool.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch

This Fitbit automatically engages a ‘water lock’ when submerged in the water (you can press your screen to disable it). This device will accurately track your swim stats, and it includes additional features, like an EDA Scan app that detects electrodermal activity, indicating your response to stress and ECG abilities, sleep tracking and all the capabilities of a smartwatch. It also includes a six-month free trial to Fitbit premium (a health metrics dashboard with advanced insights).

Fitbit Inspire 2

The Fitbit Inspire 2 Health and Fitness Tracker offer up to 10 days of battery life, 24/7 heart monitoring, a sleep tracker that accurately tracks light, REM sleep and over 20 exercise modes utilized to track various types of activity, including swimming. You can use this device’s features to connect with friends to set fitness goals or track your progress and celebrate milestones along the way. It has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS functions and a notably thin and sleek design that will feel lightweight when in the pool.

Fitbit Versa 3

The Versa 3 has a six-day battery life, GPS, exercise programming, heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, voice assistant and the ability to call, text and listen to music. The Versa 3 is sleek in design and is available in four colors and two band sizes.

Fitbit Versa 2

The predecessor to the Versa 3, the Versa 2 is slightly cheaper and also sleek in structure, ideal for swimmers who do not want any weight to restrict their movements. It includes the same Wi-Fi and Bluetooth pairing capabilities and ample fitness tracking options, sleep tracking and additional female-related health tracking.

