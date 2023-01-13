Which cable crossover machine is best?

Cable crossover machines are versatile pieces of exercise equipment that let users adjust them to target different muscle groups. Top machines offer a wide range of resistance levels, angle variety, safety features and interchangeable grips. One of the best cable crossover machines, offering a sturdy frame and smooth movement, is the Mikolo Multifunction Power Cage.

What to know before you buy a cable crossover machine

Type

There are a few types of cable crossover machines. Although a single-pulley machine can be used for a variety of exercises, a double-pulley allows more intense workouts and is ideal for targeting the chest muscles. There also are multifunction and simple crossover machines. High-end products are often multifunction, letting users adjust the machine to work out different muscles.

Size

If you have limited space, choose a machine designed to be compact. Keep in mind that the compact versions might not be as sturdy as larger models. If you plan on using a machine with extremely heavy weights, go with a larger frame. The cable crossover often requires extra space for certain exercises, such as chest cable crossovers, so make sure you have enough space to comfortably perform such exercises.

Resistance levels

The machine is designed to offer multiple resistance levels. Check the maximum resistance level to make sure it meets your requirements. Some machines allow additional resistance levels to be added by adding weights. Expect most products to have a maximum weight rating of 250-300 pounds.

What to look for in a quality cable crossover machine

Smooth movement

Quality cable crossover machines offer smooth movement of the cable system through the entire range of motion. This means the tension in the cable should be uniform.

Angle variety

Changing the angle of the exercise can activate different muscle groups. For example, if the height of the pulley is moved from the top to the bottom, you can use more shoulder muscles rather than chest muscles. Machines that offer a wide-angle variety will let you perform different types of exercises. Some high-end products let you adjust the pulley vertically and horizontally to offer a full range of angles.

Grip variety

Most cable crossovers come with interchangeable handle options used to train different muscle groups. Common handle options include a v-bar, bat-bar, grip ropes, crossover handles and curl bar. High-quality machines allow quick, easy changing of the handlebars. Some machines also feature padded support on the handle for extra comfort. Consider buying a high-quality pair of gym gloves to help protect your hands and offer extra grip.

How much you can expect to spend on a cable crossover machine

For a high-quality machine that is safe and reliable, expect to spend $600-$1,000.

Cable crossover machine FAQ

What muscle groups can be worked using a cable crossover machine?

A. It’s most commonly used to target the chest muscles, but you can use variations to the angle of the cables to target other muscle groups. Depending on the type of machine, you should be able to work out the abs, triceps, shoulders, biceps and back muscles.

Does the cable crossover machine require regular maintenance?

A. Good-quality cable crossovers are typically sturdy and durable machines. The models designed for home use require minimal maintenance, but consider periodic lubrication of the moving parts to ensure smooth movement and keep the equipment free from dust or moisture.

What’s the best cable crossover machine to buy?

Top cable crossover machine

Mikolo Multifunction Power Cage

What you need to know: This cable crossover features high-quality construction and an adjustable design.

What you’ll love: It has high-tensile steel-coated cables for maximum strength and reliability. It is a sturdy frame made from heavy-duty steel tubes.

What you should consider: Initial assembly can be challenging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cable crossover machine for the money

Merax Cable Crossover Machine

What you need to know: This high-quality cable crossover is great for those on a budget.

What you’ll love: The rubber base offers extra stability for the user and protection for the floor. The lat pull-down bar offers a variety of angles so you can target different muscle groups.

What you should consider: Its durability should be good enough for home use, but for commercial or heavy-duty use, you might want to pick a different product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cable Crossover Machine by Body-Solid

What you need to know: This is a simple, sturdy machine ideal for the home gym.

What you’ll love: The adjustable design means users swivel the pulley 180 degrees to perform a variety of exercises. It comes with two high-quality nylon cable hands.

What you should consider: This machine has a maximum resistance of 190 pounds, which might not be enough for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

