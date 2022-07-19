Don’t forget to stretch. Before and after your match, stretch your muscles to get them warmed up and to prevent injury.

Which tennis shoes are best?

Whether you play tennis competitively or just for fun, a quality pair of tennis shoes is as important to your game as a good racket. The right pair can protect you against injury, enhance your performance and provide comfort while you train.

What to consider before buying tennis shoes

Court type

There are three types of courts you may play on, and each can affect your speed, bounce and traction.

Clay courts are easy to slide on, so deep grooves are needed in the tennis shoes used on them.

are easy to slide on, so deep grooves are needed in the tennis shoes used on them. Grass courts are similarly slick, so you need a cleat-like shoe.

are similarly slick, so you need a cleat-like shoe. Hard courts are most common and a shoe with high durability is what you want.

Versatility

Tennis shoes have evolved into a casual style of shoe you can wear off the court, too. If you are a novice or amateur tennis player, you won’t need to worry about selecting the most advanced pair of tennis shoes and you can prioritize qualities such as comfort and style. A more seasoned player should focus closely on qualities related to performance and injury prevention.

Safety features

Finding tennis shoes featuring arch and ankle support can be a step toward increasing your safety on the court.

Traction is also important, as shoes with shallow grooves on a court needing deep grooves can increase your risk of slipping or rolling an ankle. Make sure to evaluate the terrain you’ll be playing on to buy the shoes best for that environment.

Finally, breathability helps prevent injuries because moisture collected in a sneaker can cause slipping within the shoe.

Tennis shoes FAQ

Can I machine-wash tennis shoes?

A. Cleaning your sneakers in the washer depends on the material they’re made of. Synthetic materials often perform well in a washer, but any leather or suede elements on your shoes will be ruined in a washing machine. Spot treatment is a safer and reliable method.

When is it time for a new pair of tennis shoes?

A. With everyday use and proper care, your tennis shoes should last for about a year.

How do I know my tennis shoes fit?

A. The right tennis shoe size supports and grips your ankle firmly, but doesn’t irritate your skin. Additionally, a half-inch space between the end of shoe and your big toe indicates that it is a suitable size.

Top tennis shoes for the money

Asics Men’s Gel-Game 8 Tennis Shoes

This pair offers the quality of a luxury pair of tennis shoes, but are priced in the mid-range. Trusstic technology provides stability when making quick maneuvers on the court, and open mesh on the body lets air pass through, keeping you cool and preventing moisture collection. There’s also a women’s version.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Women’s Gamecourt Tennis Shoe

These have a sock-like fit, providing comfort and grip, and ensuring your ankle is supported during play. The Cloudfoam sole technology provides extra arch support.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top tennis shoes for hard courts

NikeCourt Women’s Air Zoom Vapor Pro Tennis Shoes

Focused on keeping things light and breathable, this shoe is aimed for hard-court players who want a less padded, more natural feel. Its asymmetrical shape and lacing helps the shoes fit your foot tightly and the lack of excess rubber in low-wear areas helps cut down on excess padding and weight.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nike Men’s Tennis Air Max Vapor Wing

Nike’s Air Max technology in the sole helps bring added support and cushion to these shoes, providing a more comfortable playing experience. The thicker, more durable sole is made to withstand the hard-court texture and provide significant grip and traction to the wearer.

Sold by Amazon

Top tennis shoes for clay courts

Nike Men’s Court Air Zoom GP Turbo Tennis Shoes

The Zoom Air is stitched directly into the upper to maximize support. The extra padding and durability are complemented by a dynamic fit system meant to give a close-to-the-foot feel and help with breathability.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Adidas Women’s Adizero Ubersonic 4 Clay Tennis Shoe

This shoe’s sock-like ankle support is accompanied by a drag-resistant toe that makes movement smooth on clay courts. The herringbone outsole is designed for clay courts exclusively.

Sold by Amazon and Adidas

Top tennis shoes for grass courts

Adidas Terrex Swift Solo Approach Shoes

With an extra-durable toe cover, these tennis shoes have deep grooves that provide traction in the most uneven terrain. Ethylene-vinyl acetate foam cushioning is used to provide optimal comfort to your sole.

Sold by Adidas

Asics Women’s Upcourt 4 Court Shoes

These shoes offer extreme traction with rubber outsoles and a mesh body to ensure breathability. Synthetic leather elements offer extra support and durability. They are suitable for playing on all court types.

Sold by Amazon

Top kids tennis shoes

Skechers Unisex-Child Microspec-Gorza Sneakers

Lightweight and washable, these tennis sneakers offer durability and traction with the rubber outsole. Velcro straps and laces provide extra security and prevents slipping.

Sold by Amazon

Kubua Kids Sneakers

These shoes’ soles are designed with shock-absorbent technology to protect against injury. The shoes’ collars are padded with mesh cushion for odor control and ankle support.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Unisex-Child Solecourt Tennis Shoes

Made with durability and comfort in mind, the Solecourt tennis shoes aim to be an overall durable and comfortable pair that caters to some of the most common needs in a pair of tennis shoes. A cushioned midsole and supported midfoot help provide as much stability and longevity as possible.

Sold by Amazon

