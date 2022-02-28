Which motion-activated sprinkler is best?

A good motion-activated sprinkler takes care of your lawn and protects your property at the same time. It functions exactly the same way as the name itself suggests — when an animal or a potential intruder steps onto your property, it activates the sprinkler system as a deterrent that startles them away.

If you’re looking for a sprinkler with a stable design, intelligent sensing technology and unique day and night detection, check out the Orbit Garden Enforcer Motion-Activated Sprinkler, which provides ultimate protection of your garden from animals and pests.

What to know before you buy a motion-activated sprinkler

Types of animals on property

The type of sprinkler you get could be determined by the type of animal or pest you want to scare away.

If feral cats are your problem, most systems will be highly effective due to cats’ general dislike of water. However, deer don’t mind water, so sprinklers with a lighter flow will not be as effective as those with a stronger flow.

If smaller animals and rodents are a problem, it is essential to find a motion-activated system to pick up their small size.

Size of yard or garden

Each motion-activated sprinkler can send bursts of water at various distances, so finding a system that is compatible with the size of your lawn or garden is important. Smaller properties may be fine with one system, while others may need more.

Motion-activated sprinklers may be used in conjunction with another or existing sprinkler system. If you want more information, take a look at the buying guide for smart sprinkler controllers on Best Reviews.

What to look for in a quality motion-activated sprinkler

Types of Sensors

Stronger sensors can identify smaller animals from many feet away. Top-of-the-line systems have up to 120 infrared sensors and are sensitive enough to distinguish between the wind blowing a tree branch and an animal. Much like any other automatic sprinkler system, these sensors can be set to go off either at any time or only at specific times.

Coverage Area

Measured in square feet, the coverage area is the land that each sprinkler can reach when activated. That’s why knowing the square footage of your lawn or garden is important.

Tilting Detector

A tilting detector is similar to adjusting the sensitivity of the sprinkler to determine the size of the animals that will activate the system. A sprinkler with a versatile tilting detector will allow you to move it around your lawn or garden to serve different purposes in different areas.

How much you can expect to spend on a motion-activated sprinkler

Motion-activated sprinklers will vary in price depending on the features, benefits and technology. On the low end, a basic motion-activated sprinkler system will cost about $35, while on the higher end, the product can reach up to $100.

Motion-activated sprinkler FAQ

Are motion-activated sprinklers safe for animals?

A. Yes, they are. Motion-activated sprinklers are a humane way to control pests and animals in your yard without using any harmful chemicals. The water spray is not strong enough to hurt an animal, but it does cause enough annoyance, making the animals go elsewhere.

Can motion-activated sprinklers under or over water my vegetation?

A. A motion-activated sprinkler may not be the only form of watering your land will need. Depending on where you live, the time of year and the amount of vegetation, your lawn may require more water than motion-activated sprinklers can offer. However, there are types of motion-activated sprinklers that can be set to detect targets in the daytime, at night or round the clock, depending on your property’s needs.

How are motion-activated sprinklers powered?

A. Many motion-activated sprinklers are battery-operated by AA or 9-volt batteries. However, there are also solar-powered options that have rechargeable batteries with stored solar energy.

What’s the best motion-activated sprinkler to buy?

Top motion-activated sprinkler

Orbit Garden Enforcer Motion-Activated Sprinkler

What you need to know: This is the only sprinkler on the market that allows you to set it specifically for day, night or 24-hour protection.

What you’ll love: It humanely repels animals while using a harmless spritz of water. The sensors will only detect animals at preferred times. A strong and stable design holds this motion-activated sprinkler in place regardless of the weather or terrain.

What you should consider: Customers have noted that this device doesn’t always pick up small animals. There are also issues with leaks in the small rubber washers in the water-emitting portions of the device.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top motion-activated sprinkler for the money

PierTech Motion-Activated Sprinkler

What you need to know: This innovative motion-activated sprinkler will protect your lawn, flowerbeds and also the stray animals you’re attempting to deter.

What you’ll love: The built-in sensor can detect movement within a range of 10 meters and will release a mist of water for about 5 seconds. That’s just enough of a disturbance that most animals will vacate the yard without any injury or harm.

What you should consider: Some customers have found it difficult to keep the motion-activated sprinkler in place. The spray distance falls short to what some people may expect, so it may not be ideal for larger spaces.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Orbit Enforcer Motion-Activated Sprinkler

What you need to know: The Orbit Enforcer Motion-Activated Sprinkler is affordable, easy to install, easy to use and humanely deters unwanted animals.

What you’ll love: This sprinkler is made of durable, lightweight plastic and is available in varying units to cover lawns of all sizes. It deters animals humanely and works day and night for the best results.

What you should consider: For those who are very particular about curb appeal, the black finish of this sprinkler may not blend into surroundings as desired.

Where to buy: Amazon

