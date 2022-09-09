With an indoor greenhouse, you can grow potted plants, small flower beds, herbs and even some fruits and vegetables from home.

Which indoor greenhouse is best?

It’s not always easy to grow healthy plants inside since they often require specific conditions to thrive. With an indoor greenhouse, you can regulate the environment to ensure whatever it is you’re growing prospers. Whether you’re a new or avid gardener, if you want to grow several plants indoors, the Sungift Mini Greenhouse is a great choice.

What to know before you buy an indoor greenhouse

How they work

Indoor greenhouses work similarly to outdoor models, except they’re designed to go inside. They’re usually compact and lightweight enough to be moved around. Unlike their counterparts, they’re also free-standing, meaning they don’t require stakes to remain upright.

These greenhouses do the following:

Regulate temperature, light and humidity levels: Many plants, especially sensitive ones, require specific factors to grow. With a greenhouse, you can control the temperature, light and humidity so your plants can thrive anywhere, anytime.

Overall, these greenhouses do the same things as outdoor versions, but on a smaller scale. They’re especially useful if you want to grow a few plants all year round or if you want to add to your home decor.

Recommended plants

The great thing about indoor greenhouses is that they’re versatile and can be used to grow nearly anything. The main limitations are:

Its size since you can only grow whatever fits inside. Certain plants, such as tomatoes, require a lot of vertical space to mature.

since you can only grow whatever fits inside. Certain plants, such as tomatoes, require a lot of vertical space to mature. How much space you have for the actual placement of the greenhouse. For example, if you have a coffee table, you can get a tabletop version and grow one or two smaller plants, such as succulents.

Some of the best plants to grow inside one of these greenhouses are:

Peppers — hot peppers and bell peppers

Succulents and cactuses

Root vegetables — carrots, radishes, turnips

— spinach, kale, lettuce Certain fruits and berries — tomatoes, oranges, lemons, strawberries

Before trying to grow anything, research what each plant needs in terms of space, soil, water, light, nutrients and temperature. If you have a larger greenhouse, make sure you have the right gardening tools and any other equipment you need.

Placement

Plants require some kind of light to grow. If possible, place your greenhouse in an area that regularly receives sunlight. If that’s not doable, use an artificial LED grow light instead. With a grow light, you have more options for where to put the greenhouse, such as:

On a desk or small table

Out on the patio, porch or deck

Beside a sliding-glass door

Directly on the floor (for larger models)

What to look for in a quality indoor greenhouse

Design

Most indoor greenhouses share the same design features, including:

Sturdy, self-supporting frame made from plastic, wood or metal — steel or aluminum

made from plastic, wood or metal — steel or aluminum Semitransparent covering or sides made from hard plastic, such as polyvinyl chloride or polycarbonate, or glass

made from hard plastic, such as polyvinyl chloride or polycarbonate, or glass Roll-up or zippered sheets or doors along the front, sides or top that provide easy access to the plants inside

along the front, sides or top that provide easy access to the plants inside Vents along the sides or top that bring in good airflow

Some greenhouses are horizontal and have one or two levels, which is good for smaller plants and flowers. Others are vertical and have adjustable or removable shelves. These are convenient for growing taller plants. Taller models typically have between two and four shelves.

Dimensions

Greenhouses meant for indoor use are usually rectangular or square, but they come in all sizes. Before getting one, consider what types of plants you want to grow, how many there are and how much space you have.

Here are some sizing options:

Height — 5 to 70 inches

Measure the area you intend to put the greenhouse before getting it to make sure it fits. If you go with a vertical structure, determine the height as well.

Wheels

Some models come with wheels that make it easy to move them about without having to remove your plants. This is particularly useful if you want to take the most advantage of the sunlight as it moves through your living space.

How much you can expect to spend on an indoor greenhouse

Most indoor greenhouses cost $30-$180, depending on things such as size, extra racks or shelves, wheels and the materials used in construction.

Indoor greenhouse FAQ

What can I do to keep my indoor greenhouse warm?

A. Greenhouses aren’t usually insulated, which can be problematic if you need a warmer internal environment for your plants. To cut down on heat loss and regulate the temperature better, add a layer of insulation to the walls. One good option is bubble wrap. Alternatively, get a small heat lamp and put it either inside or near the greenhouse.

How can I make sure my indoor plants thrive?

A. Even with an indoor greenhouse, it helps to have the right type of soil with a good pH level for your plants. Make sure there’s no mold or pests in the soil before using it. Also, keep an eye on the amount of water and light your plants receive. If needed, use fertilizer to help them grow lush and healthy.

What’s the best indoor greenhouse to buy?

Top indoor greenhouse

Sungift Mini Greenhouse

What you need to know: This tall greenhouse is great for beginner and experienced gardeners who want a permanent indoor garden or who want to get a jump-start on the planting season.

What you’ll love: With four tiers and three sizing options, this vertical model is designed for indoor and outdoor use. It creates a suitable growing environment for large and small plants. It also has wheels, making it easy to move around.

What you should consider: It consists of polyethylene and has a metal base, but it’s not sturdy enough to hold up against strong winds.

Top indoor greenhouse for the money

Palm Springs Two-Tier Mini Greenhouse With Cover And Roll-up Zipper Door

What you need to know: This compact greenhouse has two, three or four levels, making it perfect for gardeners who want to grow several types of plants at once.

What you’ll love: It has a clear polyvinyl chloride cover that helps keep moisture in and prevents the plants from overheating or burning in the sunlight.

What you should consider: The shelves can only hold about 11 pounds each.

Worth checking out

Large Tall Plant Glass Terrarium

What you need to know: This small terrarium-style greenhouse adds a great aesthetic to any living space, while providing a safe environment for plants.

What you’ll love: It consists primarily of glass and has a swing lid that provides optimal ventilation and lets in light. It’s ideal for tropical and desert plants.

What you should consider: It can leak when there’s too much moisture inside.

