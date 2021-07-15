Best spoon rest

Though most spoon rests are heat resistant, it is still best to keep them on your kitchen counter rather than directly on the stove to minimize the chances of accidentally burning or melting them.

Which spoon rest is best?

One of the unfortunate byproducts of cooking is making a mess in your kitchen, along with dirty dishes. Spoon rests help with this by providing you with a dedicated place to put your spoons and other cooking implements so they won’t drip sauces and grease onto your counters.

Most people will appreciate a spoon rest that is both practical and decorative, like the Le Creuset Stoneware Spoon Rest. This particular model comes in several colors and has a rustic charm, but it is also highly durable, resistant to staining, chipping and heat.

What to know before you buy a spoon rest

Style

Spoon rests come in a wide range of colors and styles, so you should have no trouble finding one that matches your kitchen or your personality. They can be simple, functional items or whimsical and decorative.

Materials

Spoon rests come in several types of materials, and each offers pros and cons. The most common materials are ceramic, metal, wood and plastic.

Ceramic: Spoon rests made from ceramic come in the widest range of styles, though with the least variety in overall form. This material is easy to clean but lacks durability and is prone to chipping or cracking.

Metal: Metal spoon rests feature stainless steel or cast iron. The former tend to have a more modern look and are available in wider forms, while the latter has a more rustic appearance. Both materials are highly durable, but only stainless steel is usually dishwasher safe.

Wood: Like cast-iron models, wooden spoon rests tend to have a rustic appeal, though some options fit well in modern kitchens. Wood tends to be highly decorative, especially if you choose a spoon rest with a prominent grain structure. However, it can be susceptible to staining and isn’t dishwasher safe.

Plastic: Plastic spoon rests are often made from food-grade silicone, though there are also some made from melamine and other types of heat-resistant plastic. They are available in a range of forms, and you can commonly find options that accommodate several cooking implements at one time. They are usually dishwasher safe too. Before buying any plastic spoon rest, though, make sure to check that it is BPA-free.

Features to look for in a quality spoon rest

Dishwasher safe

Anytime you can buy dishware or a kitchen utensil that is dishwasher safe, it cleans up quicker and more conveniently. This is especially true of spoon rests that often wind up with dried-on sauces and grease buildup. Generally, ceramic, metal, plastic and silicone spoon rests are dishwasher safe, while wood models aren’t. That said, always refer to the manufacturer’s cleaning instructions before placing any spoon rest in a dishwasher.

Heat safe

Though it often isn’t the best spot, many people put their spoon rests on the stove while cooking. Even those who place theirs on the kitchen counter will most likely be pulling a cooking utensil directly from a hot pot or pan and placing it on the spoon rest. This means it will regularly face high temperatures. Choosing a model that is heat safe ensures your spoon rest will last as long as possible.

High sides

Spoon rests are supposed to contain messes and, to do this effectively, they need high sides. Avoid any models that seem to be very shallow, as there is a good chance sauce and cooking juices may overflow from it.

Multi-spoon capacity

The majority of spoon rests accommodate a single utensil. However, you can also find models that can hold two or more cooking implements. They may have dedicated places for spoons and spatulas or several all-purpose slots. These can be convenient, but they increase the chances for cross-contamination. If choosing a model that holds more than one spoon, it is best to look for one that keeps the implements from touching.

Hanging hole

Just like pots, pans and cooking utensils, some spoon rests also feature holes that can hang them.

How much can you expect to spend on a spoon rest

The most budget-friendly spoon rests cost just a few dollars. For mid-range models made of metal, ceramic or silicone, expect to spend between $10-$15. Spoon rests with elaborate designs, premium materials or those that hold several cooking implements at once start around $15 and may cost upwards of $100 from specific brand names.

Spoon rest FAQ

Will a spoon rest scratch a glass stovetop?

A. Whether or not a spoon rest will damage a glass stovetop depends on its material and rubber or plastic feet. Ceramic and other stoneware have the most potential to scratch glass stovetops, as does cast iron. Stainless steel, plastics and wood generally won’t.

What is the best way to clean a spoon rest?

A. Manufacturers include cleaning instructions with their spoon rests telling you whether a particular model is dishwasher safe or not and any other pertinent care information you need to know. That said, it is often best to hand wash all spoon rests, even those that are dishwasher safe, to keep them in the best condition. Simply rinse them with soap and warm water as you would with plates and glasses.

What is the best spoon rest to buy?

Top spoon rest

Le Creuset Stoneware Spoon Rest

What you need to know: This spoon rest comes from a lauded brand and is ideal for those who want a ceramic but still highly durable option.

What you’ll love: It comes in several colors, is large enough to accommodate big spoons and has an enameled finish that is resistant to stains.

What you should consider: It is costly for a spoon rest.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Sur la Table

Top spoon rest for the money

Oggi Stainless Steel Spoon Rest

What you need to know: This nearly unbreakable spoon rest boasts a modern design and will match high-end stainless steel kitchen appliances.

What you’ll love: It supports both the bowl of the spoon and the handle, and it features a hole for hanging storage.

What you should consider: It lacks any kind of padding on the base.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Tomorrow’s Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest

What you need to know: Those looking for a multi-implement holder for an affordable price will be well served by this silicone option.

What you’ll love: It has four notches to keep each cooking utensil separate, and it is dishwasher safe for convenient cleaning.

What you should consider: It isn’t designed for large spoons.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

