What are the best waffle makers?

Whether piled high with fruit or combined with savory food items, waffles are a popular treat. In fact, waffles are beloved by so many people that we now celebrate them on National Waffle Day. On Aug. 24, everyone will be getting out their trusty waffle makers and passing the syrup.

While restaurant waffles are hard to beat, nothing compares to enjoying a fluffy waffle from the comfort of your kitchen. So, if you want to celebrate National Waffle Day without leaving your house, check out these waffle makers.

What to consider when choosing a waffle maker

Style

Classic waffle maker

Standard American waffles are made with a classic waffle maker. They’re thin with an even texture on the surface and are denser and crispier than other styles.

Belgian waffle maker

Those who enjoy a fluffy yet thick waffle will prefer a Belgian waffle maker. Its telltale sign is deep pockets. These are better at holding more syrup, strawberries or any other topping.

Waffle maker features

Shape

The two main waffle shapes are square and round. However, some waffle makers come in unique shapes, such as a heart, unicorn or trucks. They can also have fun designs, including a bunny or a dinosaur.

Capacity

Standard waffle makers generally produce one waffle at a time. If you need a larger capacity, rotating waffle makers often make two at a time, and some square waffle makers produce up to four at once. However, it’s important to keep in mind that a larger capacity often means that it takes up more counter and storage space.

Cooking plates

When considering cooking plates, it’s essential to look at the grid depth and whether or not it’s nonstick. The grid depth creates a thicker waffle with deeper pockets to hold more topping. Nonstick plates prevent waffles from sticking or tearing and allow for quicker cleanup with less scrubbing.

Best waffle makers

Budget

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

For a single person or a kitchen with limited space, consider this miniature 4-inch waffle maker. The interior is entirely nonstick, making cleanup convenient and quick. Not only does it come in a variety of color options, but it also features unique designs to choose from, including a bunny, pineapple, pumpkin or traditional waffle squares.

Sold by Amazon

Oster Belgian Waffle Maker

Those who enjoy extra toppings or syrup will appreciate this Belgian waffle maker, which has deep pockets to hold a ton of strawberries, chocolate chips or whip cream. The 8-inch nonstick plates allow for a quick cleanup. The adjustable temperature is ideal for cooking different types of batters.

Sold by Amazon

Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian waffle Maker

Designed with a wraparound channel, this waffle maker reduces the mess from overflow by catching excess batter. Additional features include a shade selector to choose from seven doneness levels and extra strong nonstick plates. For those who have limited space, this waffle maker can also be stored vertically in small areas.

Sold by Amazon

Bella Classic Rotating Nonstick Belgian waffle Maker

While it’s a single waffle maker, it can cook up to four waffles in just 10 minutes, producing 1-inch restaurant-style waffles right from your kitchen. With a rotating design and browning control dial, waffles will be even and consistently cooked every time. Plus, the nonstick coating is PFOA-free, and the drip tray is dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon

Mid-range

Presto Belgian waffle Bowl Maker

National Waffle Day celebrates waffles of all types, including waffle bowls. This maker produces a 4-inch thick waffle bowl, ready to be filled with ice cream, fruit, sausage or your other favorite topping. The nonstick coating helps the waffle remove easily and makes for easy cleanup.

Sold by Amazon

Hamilton Beach 4-Slice nonstick Belgian waffle Maker

To make a lot of waffles at once, consider this Belgian waffle maker that produces four at once. It’s straightforward to operate, with an indicator light signaling when it’s time to add the batter and when the waffles are ready. Plus, it’s compact, folds up and can be stored flat or upright in tight spaces.

Sold by Amazon

Black+Decker Rotating Waffle Maker

This sleek, all-black waffle maker looks great in any kitchen. Its rotating design allows the batter to be evenly distributed, producing fluffy, consistently cooked waffles every time. Additional features include a drip tray to keep counters clean, plates with a durable nonstick coating and deep grids to produce thick, restaurant-quality waffles.

Sold by Amazon

Presto Stuffler Stuffed Waffle Maker

After eating a stuffed waffle, you’ll never return to a regular waffle maker. The Stuffler creates waffles with toppings baked inside, from pie filling, fresh fruit, chocolate, cheese, pepperoni and more. While the waffles are thick, the rotating design ensures an even cook over and over again. Plus, each stuffed waffle takes just a few minutes.

Sold by Amazon

High-end

Krups Belgian waffle Maker

Families can cook four waffles at once, all with deep pockets to hold a mountain of toppings. This waffle maker features five browning levels, red and green indicator lights and removable plates that are dishwasher-safe to make cleanup a breeze. Storage is also convenient thanks to the locking lid and wrappable cord.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart Rotating Double Maker Waffle-Iron

This rotating waffle iron makes two round Belgian waffles at once with 1-inch deep batter pockets. Convenient features include a six-setting browning control, LED indicator lights and a nonstick coating. It also comes with a cup for batter and a 36-inch power cord for accessibility.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart WAF-300P1 Belgian waffle Maker

For professional quality waffles at home, opt for this Belgian waffle maker. It makes four thick waffles at once with nonstick-coated grids that easily release. The indicator lights signal when it’s ready to bake or ready to eat, and this maker also comes with dishwasher-safe pancake plates.

Sold by Amazon

Breville The Smart Waffle Pro 2 Slice Waffle Maker

With intelligent automation dials, users can perfectly cook classic, Belgian, chocolate or buttermilk waffles. This waffle maker features 12 browning settings for individual preference, a no-mess moat to keep the batter from overflowing onto countertops, and thermal pro even heat to evenly distribute heat across the cooking plates.

Sold by Amazon

