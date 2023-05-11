Which Ninja CREAMi ice cream makers are best?

For foodies, there’s a never-ending quest to find the easiest ways to make the best foods without sacrificing quality. For most foods, it’s a fool’s errand. Ice cream used to be one of those hard-to-make foods. Without an ice cream maker, you had to repeat a looping process of mixing, freezing and waiting until finally ready. With an ice cream maker, the process became automated, but it still took time and resources. But now, there’s the Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker. It needs only your preferred ingredients and a few minutes to make delicious ice cream.

What happened

The Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker has been around since July 2021. The Deluxe model that’s currently consuming TikTok was released in September 2022. It went under the radar until the end of March 2023. Then, a video showcasing the raw simplicity and effectiveness of the CREAMi Deluxe ignited the social media platform, causing the Deluxe model to sell out. It continues to sell out almost immediately with each new shipment.

What it can do

The Ninja CREAMi Deluxe makes both “scoopable” and “drinkable” items as labeled on the device itself.

The scoopable settings are ice cream (the main attraction), lite ice cream, sorbet, gelato, frozen yogurt and Italian ice.

How it works

Each scoopable and drinkable requires certain set-ups and ingredients. Those details are included with the recipe inspiration guide that comes with the Deluxe CREAMi. To prove how easy it is to use, though, take a look at the instructions for making ice cream and a frozen margarita.

Ice cream: Freeze your base, such as chocolate milk, overnight inside one of the included pint containers. The next day, insert the container into the machine, select the “ice cream” function and wait.

See the pattern? That’s why it continues to fly off retail and digital shelves.

Deluxe vs. “standard”

Because of the difficulty in getting the deluxe model, it’s worth looking at the differences between it and the readily available “standard” model.

Functions: The standard model cannot make frozen yogurt, creamiccino, frozen drinks, slushi (sic) or Italian ice. It does have a smoothie bowl function that the deluxe lacks.

Best Ninja ice cream makers and accessories

Ninja NC501 CREAMi Deluxe Ice Cream Maker

This is the device that sparked the frenzy. Due to said frenzy, it’s all but impossible to find. If you can get one, it lets you make all the ice cream and ice cream variations you can take from its 11 one-touch programs.

Ninja NC301 CREAMi Ice Cream Maker

If you can’t wait till the NC501 model is available again, the previous version is still available and makes most of the same foods and drinks. It also comes in more colors than the silver-only finish the NC501 comes in.

Ninja 16-ounce Pint Two-Pack

This two-pack of pint storage cups is compatible with the NC299AMZ, NC300 and NC301 lines of Ninja’s CREAMi maker. It’s not compatible with the NC501 that’s all the rage because that model has a larger capacity.

Ninja NC301 CREAMi Ice Cream Maker and Pint Two-Pack

If you’re an ice cream fiend that loves mixing flavors together in your bowl but hates doing dishes, grab this combo pack. Now you can have up to four pints without needing extra non-Ninja storage.

Ninja NC299AMZ CREAMi Ice Cream Maker

The only real difference between this CREAMi and the NC301 is that this one only comes with a single pint container. It’s also no longer manufactured. It’s still available though, and is a great option for those not wanting to wait on the NC501.

Best ice cream cone makers

Brentwood Waffle Cone Maker

This makes 7-inch wafer-thin waffles and comes with a roller so you can form the cone. It has an adjustable temperature range so it can make sugar, wafer and waffle cones.

Dash Mini Waffle Bowl Maker

This makes 4-inch diameter waffle bowls so you can plop your freshly made ice cream and a handful of toppings all together. It comes in four colors.

