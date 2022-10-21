To avoid watery green bean casserole, be sure your green beans are completely dried off. Or try adding a thickener, such as flour or cornstarch.

How to make the best green bean casserole

Whether itâ€™s a dish you look forward to seeing exclusively at holiday meals or a frequent side at your dinner table throughout the year, thereâ€™s nothing quite like creamy, crunchy green bean casserole. Anyone tasked with bringing green bean casserole to Thanksgiving dinner knows itâ€™s a big responsibility that canâ€™t be taken lightly.

Luckily, the ingredient list is surprisingly short, and the directions are straightforward. With a bit of help, anyone can make this holiday staple. So, if youâ€™re being trusted to bring this beloved side dish to a family gathering, hereâ€™s everything you need to make green bean casserole.

How to make green bean casserole

While each family may have a slightly different recipe, most green bean casserole recipes are fairly similar. However, there are two main versions â€” the quick recipe that uses cans and the version from scratch. Both are equally delicious, and even the from-scratch recipe doesnâ€™t require much time.

Quick green bean casserole recipe

Ingredients

4 cups canned or frozen green beans

1 can of cream of mushroom soup

Â½ cup of milk

1 â…“ cups french fried onions

1 teaspoon of soy sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix green beans, soup, milk, soy sauce and only â…” cup fried onions in a casserole dish. Bake the dish for 25 minutes. Stir the bean mixture. Add the remaining fried onions on top. Bake for 5-10 minutes or until the fried onions are brown.

Green bean casserole from scratch

Ingredients

1 pound trimmed fresh green beans

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon flour

1 onion, sliced

8 ounces sliced mushrooms

2 cups milk

1Â½ cups french fried onions

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Blanch or steam the green beans until just softened and dry thoroughly. Melt the butter in a large skillet. Add the onions and mushrooms and cook for a couple of minutes until tender. Whisk in flour until itâ€™s blended together. Slowly add the milk and Worcestershire, whisking until smooth. Add the green beans to the creamy mixture and simmer for a few minutes. Put the mixture in a casserole dish. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover, add cheese and fried onions, and bake for 10 minutes.

What you need to make green bean casserole

Food

French’s Original Crispy Fried Onions

Crispy fried onions are a staple for the perfect green bean casserole, and these are known to be delicious and crunchy. The bag is resealable to keep the contents fresh and comes with 24 ounces, or about 3 cups, of fried onions.

Kikkoman Less Sodium Soy Sauce Dispenser

This package comes with four convenient-to-use soy sauce dispensers that can be re-used after the soy sauce is gone. Each has 5 ounces of soy sauce. Plus, it’s light on sodium to ensure your dish doesn’t taste too salty.

Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup

The original green bean casserole was created by Campbell’s, so it’s only fitting that the company’s cream of mushroom soup is the best choice for it. This soup is an excellent alternative to a time-consuming roux or bechamel sauce. The pack has four cans to make enough for the whole extended family.

Lea and Perrins The Original Worcestershire Sauce

To add that umami flavor, consider Worcestershire sauce when making green bean casserole. It’s slightly salty with a tangy finish, and it only takes a dash or two for a whole dish.

Tools

Oxo Good Grips Glass 3-Quart Baking Dish

A solid casserole dish is a must-have when making green bean casserole or many other holiday dishes. The strong borosilicate glass doesn’t stain or absorb odors and is built to withstand extreme temperature changes from freezer to oven without shattering. It’s also microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and comes with a convenient lid to keep food secure.

Rachael Ray Lugger Reusable Insulated Carrier

Those traveling with a hot dish need an insulated carrier to keep food warm the whole drive and prevent spilling. This one features a reinforced zipper closure, temperfoil lining and heat-welded seams, making it completely leakproof. Plus, its foam insulation ensures the dish stays warm for hours. It comes in five colors.

Gotham Steel 5-Quart Stock Multipurpose Pot

From blanching green beans to sauteing onions, this stockpot can do it all. It features twist-and-lock handles that instantly drain out water without a strainer, with two straining sizes for small or chunky food. It’s also coated three times in a non-stick ceramic coating that’s nontoxic and free of lead, cadmium and the synthetic, potentially harmful chemicals known as PFOA and PFOS.

Oxo Good Grips Stainless Steel Steamer

Steaming is made easy with this stainless steel steamer. A removable handle extends and locks into position, making it simple to put it in or take it out of the pot. Plus, the feet are elevated to keep the food out of water. It also folds up when not in use and fits pots over 8 inches in diameter.

Sistema Microwave Steamer

With this microwave steamer, anyone can cook fresh vegetables without using pots or pans. It features a steam release vent that heats without splatters and handles that don’t get hot for safe lifting. It’s made of virgin plastic that is free of potentially harmful bisphenol A and phthalates.

Food Network 2-Piece Classic Silver Serving Spoon Set

Don’t bring a beautiful and delicious dish to the holiday gathering without a way to serve it. This serving spoon set comes with one slotted and one solid serving spoon. They’re both made of durable stainless steel that’s dishwasher-safe.

