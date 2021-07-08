Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Japan 2020
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Continuing the Conversation
Honoring Black History
Coronavirus
Clear The Shelters
Destination Iowa
First Responder Appreciation
Veteran’s Voices
Golden Apple
Agribusiness
BestReviews
Top Stories
EMC Insurance, city of Des Moines plan to develop former Younkers site into downtown park
Video
Biz Markie, known for hit rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies at 57
‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ burdens busy US hospitals
Judge blocks new applications to DACA program
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Masters Report
Top Stories
Johnston Home Run Hat
Video
Top Stories
West Marshall Hit King
Video
Top Stories
USA bounces back, tops Argentina 108-80 in pre-Tokyo tune-up
USA Basketball falls to Australia 91-83
Mr SoundOff Says: Team USA Embarrassed
Video
Murphy’s Law: Warner Movie Worries
Video
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Senior Salutes
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
WHO Rocks the Block
Open For Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
On WHO 13
On-Air
WHO 13 App Center
Sign Up For Daily Email Alerts
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
Entertaining
Want a beautiful dining space? Try this fall table decor
4 easy cocktails to make this fall