If you look forward to indulging in coffee frequently, you aren’t alone. The National Coffee Association indicates that about 62% of Americans drink coffee each day. Surveys have even been conducted asking coffee connoisseurs to rank their favorite cities for enjoying the beloved beverage. However, even dedicated coffee lovers enjoy diversifying their hot beverage options. Exploring coffee alternatives is the perfect way to do just that.

From beverages that are similar to coffee to those that have a totally different flavor, you have many options for changing up your coffee-consuming routine. If you love coffee, your admiration isn’t likely to change. But delicious alternatives will give you more options when you are craving a flavorful brew.

Reasons to try a coffee alternative

While you don’t need a specific reason to sample alternatives to coffee, here are a few reasons to give them a try.

You want to give up caffeine

In addition to the flavor, many coffee drinkers like the energy boost provided by caffeine. However, an energy “crash” often follows. Caffeine can also cause jitters, sleeplessness and elevated blood pressure, especially in individuals who drink four cups or more per day. Although decaf coffee is a substitute for regular coffee, it also contains a small amount of caffeine.

If reducing or eliminating caffeine is your motivation for trying a coffee alternative, keep in mind that you may experience symptoms like headaches, tiredness and irritability if you give it up cold turkey. Replacing your usual coffee routine slowly with a coffee alternative will help curb these side effects.

You experience stomach upset after drinking coffee

Coffee contains acids that can irritate the stomach, especially in individuals who are prone to acid reflux. Additionally, the caffeine in coffee can increase stomach acid. Many coffee alternatives are generally more gentle on the stomach, especially those that are acid- and caffeine-free.

You simply want to try a new beverage

There are many tempting coffee alternatives, from favorites like hot cocoa and tea to unique options that have flavors that resemble coffee without the caffeine or acid. When you try different alternatives, chances are you’ll find one or more that you enjoy as much as coffee.

Popular coffee alternatives

The best coffee alternatives are flavorful, satisfying, and can be served hot or cold. Some beverages may offer possible health benefits like lowered blood sugar, reduced inflammation and improved sleep. Some also contain nutrients, antioxidants and probiotics. Here’s a look at some of the most popular alternatives to classic cups of joe.

Hot cocoa

Hot cocoa is the ideal coffee alternative for those who love the flavor of chocolate. Because most hot cocoa contains some caffeine, it can also provide a boost of energy. For the richest flavor, look for real cocoa in the ingredient list when choosing hot cocoa.

Tea

Tea is one of the most popular alternatives to coffee. Not only do tea drinkers love the flavor of the classic beverage, but they enjoy the wide range of choices that include flavored and herbal varieties and black, earl grey, green and matcha teas. Tea is available in tea bags and loose leaf forms, and can be enjoyed hot or cold. Caffeinated and caffeine-free varieties are also available.

Herbal beverages

Herbal coffee alternatives are ideal for coffee connoisseurs who love the flavor of coffee but want to eliminate caffeine from their diets. These caffeine-free beverages come in powdered forms that are easy to mix with water. They may also offer health benefits like a reduction of inflammation and anxiety. Herbal drinks are made from ingredients like dandelion, ashwagandha, turmeric and chicory root that have bold, rich flavor. Some include roasted figs that provide natural sweetness.

Grain beverages

Similar to herbal coffee alternatives, grain beverages have a deep flavor that resembles java without the caffeine. Made chiefly of barley and rye, they are easy to mix with water for a quick and satisfying hot or cold beverage.

Best coffee alternatives

Dandy Blend Instant Herbal Beverage with Dandelion

This herbal beverage is made with dandelion that gives it a rich flavor without acidity or bitterness. The powdered form is easy to mix, and doesn’t contain caffeine. It tastes great hot, but can also be enjoyed cold.

Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Teecino Chicory Herbal Coffee, French Roast

This tasty chicory-based coffee alternative is made with organic ingredients and doesn’t contain caffeine or acid. The dark roast has a full-body flavor, but is gentle on the stomach.

Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa K-Cups

It’s easy to enjoy Starbucks hot cocoa at home with this pack of 60 K-Cups that are compatible with Keurig coffee makers. They are made with real cocoa powder and nonfat milk for a delicious flavor you’d expect from Starbucks.

Sold by Amazon

Cafix Instant Grain Beverage

Although this grain beverage doesn’t contain caffeine or acid, it has a flavor that rivals coffee. It mixes instantly with water, and is delicious served hot or cold.

Sold by iHerb

Twinings of London Chai Latte K-Cups

If you’ve never tried latte made with tea, you’re in for a treat with this black tea that’s crafted with spices and nonfat milk. It comes in K-Cups that work with Keurig machines.

Sold by Keurig

California Gold Nutrition GoldenCeps Instant Organic Turmeric Beverage

With turmeric, ashwagandha, Reishi mushroom and organic spices, this beverage is both delicious and healthful. It’s made without artificial additives and is caffeine-free.

Sold by iHerb

Coffig Original Roasted Fig Beverage

If you are looking for a delightful coffee alternative, this caffeine-free beverage has it all — a naturally sweet flavor, a slight boost of energy and an easy-to-mix powdered formula. It’s also organic, non-acid and delicious hot or cold.

Sold by Amazon

