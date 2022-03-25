Which cooking aprons are best?

If you’re tired of getting hard-to-clean food stains on your clothes, or worse, permanently ruining some of your garments while cooking, an apron is a worthwhile investment. It can not only protect your clothes from accidents and spills but save you when you accidentally wipe your hands on your clothes without even thinking.

The best is NLUS 2-Pack Kitchen Aprons because they are stylish, functional and have pockets big enough to carry everything you need while cooking.

What to know before you buy a cooking apron

Types of kitchen aprons

Aprons come in three main styles with different lengths and offer different coverage.

Bib aprons: This is the most common and what most people think of as a kitchen apron. It ties around the neck while covering the torso and upper part of the legs.

Size and fit

Most aprons are one-size-fits-all, so some designs are not ideal for every body type and could be loose or too tight on some people. However, you can adjust the neck straps and the belt tie on some designs to help secure the fit.

Material

Cotton is a popular material used to make kitchen aprons because it’s lightweight, affordable and easy to wash. Still, it’s not waterproof, and it doesn’t provide good protection against heat or flames. Linen aprons provide more protection against heat, but they aren’t as common. If you’re working with liquids or wet ingredients, nylon or vinyl aprons are the best choices. Polyester or a cotton-poly blend is another durable fabric that can provide extra protection.

What to look for in a quality cooking apron

Stain resistance

You aren’t going to prevent your apron from getting dirty or stained. That’s why you bought it, but you can make it easier to clean and prevent those stains from sinking in by purchasing an apron with a stain-resistant fabric or coating.

Design

An apron is functional and designed to make cooking easier while protecting your clothes, but that doesn’t mean you can’t look good while doing it. That’s why aprons come in various colors, designs and prints.

Pockets

Most kitchen aprons have a pocket of some sort, and some designs have several pockets. Pockets aren’t essential in a cooking apron, but they come in handy to keep any ingredients, kitchen utensils or even personal items like your phone within arms reach.

How much you can expect to spend on a cooking apron

A cooking apron can range in pricing from $7-$100, depending on the garment’s materials, functionality and size.

Cooking apron FAQ

What is the purpose of a cooking apron?

A. It protects you and your clothing from food, spills and stains that can easily occur while cooking. If you come in contact with heat or fire, an apron can protect your clothes and skin from minor burns. Most people don’t realize that an apron will also protect your food from anything you might have on you. This barrier keeps germs, durst and hair away from both your food and your clothes.

How often should I launder my apron?

A. You should wash your apron after every two to three uses, but it also depends on what has gotten on the apron. If your apron has been exposed to raw meats or excessive liquids, bacteria can build up, so in those cases, you should wash your apron immediately after use and separate it from other garments.

What’s the best color for a kitchen apron?

A. White aprons are a staple in the kitchen industry, but white and lighter colored aprons also stain easier, and it can be more difficult to remove stains than it is with darker colored aprons. If you want to look neat and tidy in the kitchen, maybe opt for a darker apron, but you don’t want to sacrifice functionality for color.

What’s the best cooking apron to buy?

Top cooking apron

NLUS 2-Pack Kitchen Aprons

What you need to know: Protect your clothes while looking extremely stylish in these aprons adorned with fun patterns.

What you’ll love: These aprons have an easy-to-slip-on adjustable neck strap and tie-back. They are machine-washable and wrinkle-resistant. They are both beautifully designed and functional as the pockets can support all of your kitchen and personal must-haves.

What you should consider: Some say the material is thinner than they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cooking apron for the money

Syntus 2 Pack Adjustable Bib Apron Waterdrop

What you need to know: This set of two aprons is available in over 10 colors and is one size fits most, so it’s versatile and also a very good deal.

What you’ll love: This apron’s design is perfect for the kitchen as it has wide coverage to protect you and your clothes from neck to knee. It comes with two large pockets for holding your kitchen utensils and is made from polyester that is free from any chemicals. It’s machine-washable, and you want to launder it with like colors.

What you should consider: This apron is made from thinner fabric than other aprons.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Xornis Funny Apron for Women

What you need to know: Add a little levity to your cooking activities with this cute apron that leaves no doubt that you are “Queen of the kitchen.”

What you’ll love: This simple and sleek 100% cotton apron has large front pockets and adjustable neck and waist straps. The material is breathable and sweat-resistant.

What you should consider: There don’t seem to be any complaints.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

