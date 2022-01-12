Winter Olympics 2022 – Nebraska Furniture Mart

DES MOINES, Iowa- The Iowa Board of Regents will decide in a meeting Wednesday if they will continue to require students to submit standardized test scores to get into the state’s three public universities.

The University of Iowa, Iowa State and UNI will consider a permanent test-optional admissions policy after having a temporary policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means high school students would no longer have to take the ACT or SAT to get into these schools.