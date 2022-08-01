Which round coffee tables are the best?

Whether redecorating an old space or starting from scratch, finding the right centerpiece such as a coffee table can transform a room. Round coffee tables are available in a variety of materials, designs and sizes, giving you the opportunity to customize your space.

What size round coffee table do I need?

Selecting a coffee table that is stylish is one thing, but finding a round coffee table that is proportional to your other furniture is another. Consider height and width when filtering your search:

To achieve balance, find a round coffee table 1 to 2 inches shorter than the height of your chair or couch cushion. Width: If you only have a couch, width is another factor to balance your space. Select a coffee table a third smaller than the width of your couch.

Design and material

Find your style and assess your other pieces. In the case of coffee tables, material used are a major factor in the execution of your desired design.

: Glass is often associated with transitional, mid-century modern or contemporary styles. It’s easy to clean and opens a room with its transparency and simple design. Wicker: For a relaxed area or achieving a beachy, bohemian style, wicker and rattan coffee tables decrease formality.

Care

The table’s material determines whether a stain shows up after you put a hot or cold glass on it. Placing a glass on a natural wood coffee table that isn’t sealed or coated may damage it. A metal or glass-top coffee table won’t offer this concern, and you can use your drinking glass without a coaster.

Additionally, extending the longevity of your coffee table can be in the form of daily cleaning. Dusting, waxing or disinfecting your furniture is always good practice to uphold the aesthetic of your piece.

Top round coffee tables under $200

Mercury Row Schroeders Coffee Table

Available in two finishes, this table offers two tiers of storage. The tabletop is tempered glass and the lower tier sports a solid white glass shelf. It can hold up to 40 pounds and has a metallic finish.

Sold by Wayfair

Ackerly Cross Legs Coffee Table

This table is designed for both indoor and outdoor use. With a stain- and scratch-resistant manufactured wood top, it has elements of natural wood and a metal base that captures the industrial style. It holds up to 50 pounds and is lightweight at only 15 pounds.

Sold by Wayfair

Zipcode Design Doynton Four Legs Coffee Table

With a simple frame and glass tabletop, this is a universal piece that goes well in most spaces. It’s offered in two finishes and holds up to 154 pounds. Its glass top is easier to clean than other materials, but may still be damaged by glassware with extreme temperatures.

Sold by Wayfair

Top round coffee tables under $300

Mercury Row Ahart Frame Coffee Table

This table features a geometric iron base that holds its solid mango wood tabletop. It holds up to 250 pounds and natural knots in the wood make each table unique. It’s modern, but its natural element makes it versatile.

Sold by Wayfair

Birch Lane Sales Hollow Coffee Table

This rattan table is a natural centerpiece that can soften any space. Weighing only 20 pounds, it is easy to move and makes rearranging your space a bit more convenient. It holds up to 40 pounds and with wicker, you won’t worry about ring stains.

Sold by Wayfair

Wade Logan Ivalee Extendable Sled Nesting Coffee Tables

This table set is offered in two finishes and includes two tables that nest within one another. Each table has a glass tabletop and stainless steel frame — a neat, clean design that works well in most spaces. You can use them under one another or you can separate them for more surface area and a bit more dimension.

Sold by Wayfair

Top round coffee table for a small space

Steelside Annabel Round Mango Wood Coffee Table

Featuring a tray tabletop, this coffee table has raised edges to prevent items from sliding or falling onto the ground. It’s made of mango wood with three iron legs, is designed for both indoor and outdoor spaces, and is petite at 30 inches wide and 16 inches tall.

Sold by Wayfair

Top round coffee table for a large space

Ivy Bronx Chehalis Extendable Coffee Table

If you’re looking to fill space effectively, this table has four extendable tabletops to increase surface area and give you more room for your decor or for large gatherings. Its chrome finish offers a sleek, bright touch to any space.

Sold by Wayfair

