Which modern kitchen island lighting is best?

An island light is a must-have if you want to add style and brightness to your kitchen. Lighting is functional, but it also sets the tone of your room. Like a great piece of art or wall decor, kitchen island lighting can be the focal point of a room.

Modern lighting is an excellent choice if you want a minimalistic and functional lighting source. Lighting fixtures vary depending on style, design, function, and material, but the best is Signorelli 10 Modern Linear Chandelier. It’s stylish yet understated and easy to install.

What to know before you buy modern kitchen island lighting

Style of kitchen island lighting

There is no one-size-fits-all type of modern kitchen island lighting. You have multiple styles to choose from, including the following:

Recessed lighting: These lights are installed directly into the ceiling and cover the entire kitchen to provide ambient lighting throughout the room.

These lights are installed directly into the ceiling and cover the entire kitchen to provide ambient lighting throughout the room. Task lighting : This light is more direct and illuminates a specific area, making it suitable for activities you perform at the kitchen island, such as cooking, cleaning, eating, and homework.

: This light is more direct and illuminates a specific area, making it suitable for activities you perform at the kitchen island, such as cooking, cleaning, eating, and homework. Pendant lighting: This is a light fixture suspended from the ceiling with a single bulb. It’s one of the most common types of kitchen island lighting and goes far in adding charm to the space.

This is a light fixture suspended from the ceiling with a single bulb. It’s one of the most common types of kitchen island lighting and goes far in adding charm to the space. Linear chandeliers: This trendy chandelier-style kitchen island lighting distributes light narrowly over the island.

Pendant placement

A pendant light is one of the most popular styles of modern kitchen island lighting. How many pendant lights you need depends on the length and width of your kitchen island.

For smaller islands, 4 to 5 feet long, one large pendant or two medium pendants are optimal. Larger islands can support three medium-sized or two large pendant lights. Consider following the “rule of three,” a design principle that says lights are more appealing when arranged in odd numbers.

In terms of pendant length, the bottom rim of the fixture should be 30 to 36 inches from the kitchen island the surface. However, never sacrifice style for preference because the kitchen is the heart of the home, so you want to feel comfortable.

What to look for in quality modern kitchen island lighting

LED vs. incandescent bulbs

The two most common options when selecting a light bulb for your kitchen island fixtures include:

LED bulbs : These are more energy-efficient and come in multiple sizes and styles, but they have the same look and feel as the traditional bulb. They are more expensive than incandescent bulbs but can save you money in the long run by lowering your electric bill.

: These are more energy-efficient and come in multiple sizes and styles, but they have the same look and feel as the traditional bulb. They are more expensive than incandescent bulbs but can save you money in the long run by lowering your electric bill. Incandescent bulbs: These traditional bulbs are still common and inexpensive. However, incandescent bulbs aren’t as energy-efficient and don’t last as long.

No matter what type of bulb you purchase, warmer lighting with a soft yellow hue works best in the kitchen, especially if you have wooden cabinets.

Dimmers

Some light fixtures come with dimmers, and some have smart options connected with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and the iPhone so you can control your lighting from anywhere. You can also purchase a dimmer separately, but make sure it’s compatible with the fixture and type of bulb.

Light fixture shape

Modern kitchen island lighting fixtures tend to have simple, clean geometric shapes. They lack the elaborate or formal design common in other styles. The shape of the lights will also determine how much they illuminate the island and surrounding area.

How much you can expect to spend on modern kitchen island lighting

Kitchen island lighting can range in price from $50-$750 based on the size, number of pendants and the design.

Modern kitchen island lighting FAQ

My kitchen lighting has multiple pendants. How do I space them apart?

A. Interior designers recommend that if you have two pendants, you should space them 30 inches apart. If you have more than two pendants, you want them spaced evenly over the entire length of the island.

Can I install a kitchen island light on my own?

A. It is possible, but it depends on your experience and the type of lighting. If unsure, you can always hire an electrician to install the light fixture.

What’s the best modern kitchen island lighting to buy?

Top modern kitchen island lighting

Signorelli 10 Modern Linear Chandelier

What you need to know: Available in four types of metal, this sputnik-style modern light is a nod to mid-century style.

What you’ll love: Turn your kitchen island into the focal point of the room with this easy-to-install, oversized modern light fixture. This light is adjustable to meet your needs. The arms can be rearranged, the height can vary from 46 to 86 inches and the lights are dimmable.

What you should consider: Light bulbs are not included and must be purchased separately. Refer to the manufacturer’s guidelines for the size and voltage of bulbs.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top modern kitchen island lighting for the money

Bubble Glass Pendant Ceiling Fixture

What you need to know: Add a dazzling statement piece to your kitchen with this four-pendant LED kitchen island light fixture that features premium bubble glass and chrome.

What you’ll love: Style meets functionality for a fraction of the cost, as this light fixture provides calming, neutral white light. The dimmer can give optimal visibility for cooking and mood lighting for dining.

What you should consider: This light might be challenging to self-install without experience.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yisdesign Modern Wooden Linear Pendant Lighting

What you need to know: Simplicity and elegance ooze from this wooden pendant island light.

What you’ll love: Made from premium materials, including natural wood, this kitchen island light has been ground and painted four times to create an optimal look and handcrafted feel. It is available in two kinds of wood and three sizes. The remote-control dimmer lets you vary the color temperature and brightness. The light source can run for 50,000 hours, so you can save money by not purchasing replacement bulbs.

What you should consider: Instructions for installation can be challenging to understand without electrical experience.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.