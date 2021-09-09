Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
40°
LIVE NOW
Hello Iowa!
Des Moines
40°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Iowa News
Metro News
Digital Originals
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Agribusiness Report
Honoring Black History
Continuing the Conversation
Destination Iowa
BestReviews
Veterans’ Voices
Golden Apple
Press Releases
Top Stories
Grinnell teacher takes in at-risk student, awarded …
Video
Top Stories
‘Wild’ lantern festival returns to Blank Park Zoo
Video
In the race for electric cars, biofuels hold Iowans …
Video
Navy to name ship after Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Republicans sue to kick Democrat Finkenauer off ballot
Sports
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School Scores
High School
Football Friday Primetime
RVTV
China 2022
Masters Report
Top Stories
William Penn men’s volleyball enjoys year of firsts
Video
Top Stories
A Grand (View) Proposal!
Video
Hawkeyes use spring ball to push past late-season …
Video
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Keegan Murray enters NBA Draft
Video
Murphy’s Law: Cyclones played with house money
Video
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
WHO 13 Skycam Network
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
Senior Salutes
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
Open for Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
Contact Hello Iowa
On WHO 13
On-Air
WHO 13 App Center
Sign Up For Daily Email Alerts
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Please enter a search term.
Fireplaces & Accessories
Best small pellet stove
Top Fireplaces & Accessories Headlines
The best ethanol fireplace
Best Furnace Filters
Best fireplace grate
Best fireplace screens
Wounded Warrior Project
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Veterans Resource Centers of America
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)