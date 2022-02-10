Which Valentine’s tree decorations are best?

In recent years, Valentine’s Day trees have been giving Christmas trees a run for their money. These trees are becoming increasingly popular as people realize they can deck out their homes for the holiday of love. Valentine’s tree decorations will top off the festive effect, both literally and figuratively.

Take the Holiday Aisle Love Heart Shaped Rustic Wooden Ornament. This trio of heart-shaped ornaments is composed of reclaimed wood and distressed for a vintage feel. The variegated color scheme in soft shades of pink has been hand-painted onto the piece.

What to know before you buy Valentine’s tree decorations

Decoration category

Valentine’s tree decorations fall into a variety of categories. The selection is more limited than Christmas tree decorations due to rising demand, but you can find some nice options nonetheless. Decoration categories include ornaments, tree toppers, garland and string lights in pink and red.

Size of your tree

Valentine’s trees are available in a wide range of sizes, from tabletop versions to those that stand over 6 feet tall. You should always take the spatial limitations of your home into account when picking out a tree. Verify that the height of your tree is appropriate for that of your ceiling and that the circumference of the tree isn’t too large for the intended room.

Once you’ve found a tree that’s a suitable size for the square footage, resist the urge to go overboard with decorations. You don’t want the tree to look cluttered or fall over because of too many decorations.

Your other decorations

Chances are that Valentine’s tree decorations aren’t the only ones you’re planning to display for this holiday. Many people also enjoy the festive effect of decorations like wreaths, figurines, wall art and table runners. If you’re one of these people, it’s essential to choose tree decor that complements your other Valentine’s Day decorations.

What to look for in quality Valentine’s tree decorations

Size

In general, the smaller your tree is, the smaller the size of decorations you should display on it. There are both functional and aesthetic reasons for this. From a functional standpoint, you might run out of room if the decorations are too large. And aesthetically speaking, decorations that are the wrong size for the tree will create an unbalanced effect.

Material

Materials used in the production of Valentine’s tree decorations range from soft and fluffy to hard and spiky. Possibilities include fabric, faux fur, metal, crystal, glass and plastic.

Design details

Valentine’s tree decorations incorporate a large variety of design details like hearts, script (for example, words that read “I love you”) and animals. These pieces might be embellished, patterned or textured.

How much you can expect to spend on Valentine’s tree decorations

This decor is, in general, reasonably priced. Whether you’re referring to ornaments, a tree topper, garland or string lights, Valentine’s tree decorations start around $10 and top out around $150.

Valentine’s tree decoration FAQ

How long should you display a Valentine’s Day tree?

A. Determining the length of time to display your Valentine’s tree might seem tricky since Valentine’s Day doesn’t have a defined season like other major holidays. There’s no distinct starting or stopping point. This gives you the freedom to enjoy your Valentine’s tree decorations for as long as you wish, whether it’s for a few days or for an entire month. There are no set rules.

Where in your home should you place a Valentine’s Day tree?

A. While most people place their tree in one of their front rooms where they spend a lot of time, you can put it anywhere. As long as there’s enough square footage for the dimensions of the tree, you can place yours wherever you please.

What’s the best Valentine’s tree decoration to buy?

Top Valentine’s tree decoration

The Holiday Aisle Love Heart Shaped Rustic Wooden Ornaments, Set of Three

What you need to know: Crafted of reclaimed wood and shaped into a heart, this hand-painted ornament will add charm to your tree.

What you’ll love: The soft pink hue on this ornament was painted on by hand, elevating the quality of the piece. You can feel good about hanging this ornament on your tree because it’s made of reclaimed wood. This piece is suitable for indoor or outdoor use, thanks to its distressed wood construction.

What you should consider: The rustic design of this ornament might not appeal to people who favor a more modern design style.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top Valentine’s tree decoration for the money

Ivenf Heart-Shaped Ornaments, 48-Piece Set

What you need to know: This set contains 48 ornaments produced in a heart shape and a Valentine’s Day color palette.

What you’ll love: You’ll get plenty of style options with this generous set, which consists of heart-shaped ornaments in varying designs. Sixteen pieces are finished with a matte surface, 14 pieces with a glossy surface, 12 pieces are embellished with sequins and six pieces are adorned with a heart pattern.

What you should consider: Missing tops and damaged areas were the most common complaints issued by a handful of unhappy buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Willbond 26.2-Feet Heart-Shaped Metallic Garland

What you need to know: Dress up your Valentine’s tree with this whimsical garland, which features red hearts and tinsel.

What you’ll love: The metallic material of this garland gives it a hefty dose of sparkle. Red hearts mingle with tinsel in the same vivid shade of red. At a length of 26.2 feet, you can wrap your entire tree with the garland or cut the length to drape perfectly.

What you should consider: This decoration is very red in hue, which might strike some people as overpowering.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

