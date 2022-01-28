Which ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ posters are best?

Disney is known for its uniquely creative films. Their teams of writers, designers and artists have created some of the most iconic movies of all time. In some form or another, Walt Disney Animation Studio has been around since the 1920s, making it the oldest animation studio in the world. Today, they continue to create fun films that highlight diversity and culture. “Raya and the Last Dragon” is one of their latest animated movies, which focuses on Southeast Asian cultures.

If you or your child is a fan of the film, you may want a movie poster to hang in your living space. The best “Raya and the Last Dragon” poster is the Raya Cover Art Movie Poster which shows the young warrior princess looking heroic as she stands with her sword in hand.

What to know before you buy a ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ poster

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ plot

This movie stars Kelly Marie Tran as Raya, a member of the Heart Tribe. Her role as a warrior princess means she’s tasked with protecting a precious gem that holds the power of the last dragon, Sisu. The Heart Tribe is one of several different tribes of the Kumandra people. However, not all tribes want to protect the gem, and during a fight, the special object is broken and split into five parts. A different tribe stole each piece. Raya knows that the only way to bring her people together is to recreate the gem. This sends Raya on a journey to find Sisu hoping that the dragon can make another precious gemstone.

Characters from ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

Raya isn’t alone on her quest to save the Kumandra people. Boun is a charming 10-year-old who joins Raya after he loses his father. Ongis are half-monkey, half-catfish animals from Kumandra. A trio of these unique creatures raised the toddler Noi, albeit as con artists. Together these four join Raya in different plans to find Susi and retrieve a new gem. Tong is another character that fights alongside Raya. This large, burley warrior isn’t as mean as he looks. Then there’s Numaari, a warrior princess from a rival tribe who betrays Raya to steal the gem.

Locations and environments

“Raya and the Last Dragon” takes place in Southeast Asia. Although every location is a fictional land, they still embrace the culture and aesthetic of the actual region and its people. Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Singapore were all inspirations for Kumandra, the main location in the film. The movie shows locations rich with ancient Southeast East Asian culture, including lush jungles, busy marketplaces and thriving villages. Kumandra itself is shaped like a dragon with all five different tribes located along its spine.

What to look for in a quality ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ poster

Poster bundles

Sometimes one poster just isn’t enough to cover your walls. In this case, you should look into poster bundles. These collections of images are a great way to cover more space in your room for the same cost. The only difference is these bundles use posters that are much smaller than the standard 22-inch by 34-inch posters. However, they still maintain the best quality printing. For “Raya and the Last Dragon,” look for a poster bundle that shows more than just the star of the film. These posters are 8.5-inches by 11-inches and you can turn them into a collage on your wall, and don’t forget to purchase a great frame to show off your poster.

Horizontal posters

Horizontal posters are a great way to change things up with your room decor. Having a wall of the same-sized movie posters lined up can look like the hallway of a theater. To make things feel homier, you should look for different-sized posters. Horizontal posters, in particular, can add a more balanced look to your wall art. “Raya and the Last Dragon” has a poster that features all her friends running side by side in a horizontal image.

Alternate characters

Many high-quality posters of Raya’s friends include images of her fellow warriors. In “Raya and the Last Dragon,” many characters join the princess on her journey to find Sisu. These alternate characters can make great additions to the film’s poster. The Ongis and Boun, the toddler thief, Numaari the betraying princess and more are featured in various movie artworks. Including these characters in your wall art posters can make them feel more alive. Not to mention they better represent the film itself.

How much you can expect to spend on ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ poster

“Raya and the Last Dragon” posters cost around $10 each.

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ poster FAQ

Is there one official movie poster for ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’?

A. There is not one specific poster that’s used exclusively. Different regions use different posters. Several different designs were made officially by Disney and their artists.

Are there canvas posters for ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’?

A. Yes, you can find canvas prints that feature “Raya and the Last Dragon” characters. Some of the canvas posers use the same artwork as the standard paper posters.

What’s the best ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ poster to buy?

Top ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ poster

Raya Cover Art Movie Poster

What you need to know: This movie poster from Trends International shows a discreet yet beautiful image of the main character Raya.

What you’ll love: This close-up of Raya finds her standing in the rain with her head down. You can’t see her eyes because her wide-brimmed hat covers them. She has a slight smirk on her face as her hands rest on her sword. She’s wearing a red coat, and leather wraps around her arms and hands with a green background.

What you should consider: The poster comes unframed with no options to add a frame before shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top poster for the money

Disney Studios Poster Bundle

What you need to know: This unique set of posters includes several different images of Raya, Sisu and their friends.

What you’ll love: There are 12 posters in total with this collection, with each one being 8.5 inches by 11 inches in size. Although most feature Raya in various poses, backgrounds and colors, every image is different. Many posters also include phrases and lines from the film such as “Fearless, Fantastic and Fuzzy” to describe Sisu, the dragon.

What you should consider: These posters aren’t nearly as big as the standard poster size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Raya and the Last Dragon Group Poster

What you need to know: If you’re just as big a fan of Raya’s friends as you are the warrior princess herself, this is the poster for you.

What you’ll love: This horizontal poster comes in two sizes and 10 different variations. There are eight versions, including one with a pre-installed frame. There’s also a standard poster version and a premium version. The image shows Raya, Alan Tudyk and Tong, among others, all running and smiling together.

What you should consider: The poster comes unframed but there is also a framed option for additional cost.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

