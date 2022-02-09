Which cheap wall art is best?

When you’re decorating on a budget, it may seem challenging to find attractive artwork to adorn your walls. Believe it or not, there are hundreds of options for cheap wall art, ranging from contemporary abstract prints to elegant tapestries.

Investing in cheap wall art is an affordable way to transform plain walls into vibrant spaces with a personal touch. If you’re looking for a unique textured piece, IOWER Blue Macrame Wall Hanging is the top choice for its intricate design.

What to know before you buy cheap wall art

Why you should buy cheap wall art

Cheap wall art might be one of the best investments you make in a room, especially if you’re on a tight budget and can’t splurge on high-ticket pieces you want.

The right piece, for instance, may elevate the room’s look with an uplifting vibe. Cheap artwork is an affordable way to personalize office space, including home offices where Zoom calls frequently occur. It serves another purpose, as well. Depending on its shape and size, cheap artwork may be an effective way to conceal imperfections on walls.

Types of cheap wall art

Cheap wall art is a large category that includes more than traditional floral or landscape canvas prints. Contemporary wall art features abstract, geometric and mixed media designs. Motivational artwork, which has inspirational quotes and images, are also popular. Textile wall art includes macramé, tapestries, carved wood pieces or metal signs.

What to look for in a quality cheap wall art

Materials

As expected, cheap wall art uses affordable materials. Printed and painted canvases are among the most popular, and some of them feature embellishments like glitter, rhinestones or three-dimensional details. Fabric wall art is typically made with inexpensive cotton, polyester or canvas. The cheapest wood and metal varieties are typically used and some plastic imitations.

Mounting hardware

Cheap wall art sometimes comes with mounting hardware, including hooks, nails, bars or chains. Quality is hit or miss with the hardware, and it’s common to upgrade to more durable pieces. Other wall art doesn’t come with any mounting hardware, which means you’ll need to spend more to get the pieces you need. Unfortunately, you may go over your budget if you need specialty hardware.

Design quality

Although cheap wall art won’t be close to the quality of more expensive pieces, a few well-made designs are available. As far as canvas artwork is concerned, look for reinforced frames and quality image resolution. Wood and metal artwork should have decent weight and parts that are flush with one another. Well-made fabric artwork usually has vibrant, saturated colors and even stitches along edges.

How much you can expect to spend on cheap wall art

The most affordable wall art includes small prints and posters that are $12 and below. Mid-range options, including some canvas prints and textile décor, cost between $15-$30. Larger pieces of cheap artwork, including tapestries and larger canvas prints, run closer to $50.

Cheap wall art FAQ

Is it worth spending more money on real artwork?

A. For some people, real artwork from a favorite artist is a sentimental investment. It’s usually expensive, and depending on its value, it may need to be insured through renters’ or homeowners’ insurance policies. Other people may not see the need to buy real artwork, especially when their room setup or aesthetic changes frequently.

How can I make my own cheap wall art?

A. If you’re on a tight budget, you can create your own cheap artwork with collages, postcard collections, framed band posters or maps. Some people buy an inexpensive canvas and paint freehand with leftover paint to create a colorful, one-of-a-kind piece.

How do I hang cheap wall art, so it’s not off-center?

A. Before you hang wall art, measure your wall and determine where you’d like to hang the piece. In some spaces, the middle is the best spot; in others, the artwork is better suited near a corner or above a bookshelf. Next, attach your mounting hardware and hang the artwork. Use a level to make sure it’s hanging properly without any tilting.

What’s the best cheap wall art to buy?

Top cheap wall art

IOWER Blue Macramé Wall Hanging

What you need to know: If you need to add dimension to a space, this round macramé hanging is a compelling option.

What you’ll love: At over 23 inches, it’s popular as a focal point in rooms. It’s available in two ombré designs that coordinate easily with most room aesthetics. The design hangs elegantly and is less prone to tangles than other macramé options.

What you should consider: The hanging doesn’t hang flush against the wall, which disappointed some buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheap wall art for the money

Mkono Rustic Geometric Wall Decor

What you need to know: A versatile design, you can arrange this rustic wall trio in countless ways to decorate spaces of all sizes.

What you’ll love: The trio features three unique designs made with metal and wood. Because they’re round, there’s no need to worry about them tilting off-center. You can also use the trio to accent other wall art designs.

What you should consider: A few people felt they were too flimsy and lightweight for the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

EPHANY Abstract Canvas Wall Art Set

What you need to know: If you’re a fan of multi-print artwork, this five-piece set is suitable for offices and Zoom call spaces alike.

What you’ll love: The set includes three print sizes, which gives them contemporary curb appeal. The colors are vibrant and natural-looking, making the set look more expensive than it is. Each print is easy to hang because it has a built-in hook and wooden bar.

What you should consider: Some measuring is required to arrange and space the prints properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

