Look for beach canopies with built-in SPF protection and tie-downs so they are unfazed by strong breezes.

Which beach chair with canopy is best?

Whether you are there to swim, surf or just relax, the right beach chair and canopy make your day complete. The four basic types of beach chairs are camp chairs, low-profile chairs that sit low to the ground, sling chairs and recliners.

You can buy your chair and canopy umbrella separately or choose a paired set in your favorite color. If you are looking for a package deal on a beach chair/umbrella combo, take a look at the Sport-Brella Beach Recliner With UPF 50+ Adjustable Umbrella.

What to know before you buy a beach chair with canopy

Beach chairs

There are four basic types of beach chairs.

Camp chairs are lightweight folding chairs with metal frames and fabric seats and backrests. Some have fabric arms. They fold into a narrow tubular shape and often come with a long bag that has a carrying handle.

are lightweight folding chairs with metal frames and fabric seats and backrests. Some have fabric arms. They fold into a narrow tubular shape and often come with a long bag that has a carrying handle. Low-profile chairs are also called low-slung chairs. This type of camp chair has very short legs, sits only inches above the ground and is the most stable. It folds up like a clamshell.

are also called low-slung chairs. This type of camp chair has very short legs, sits only inches above the ground and is the most stable. It folds up like a clamshell. Sling chairs fold, too, but the seat and backrest are made of a single piece of material, loosely fitted and suspended inside a frame.

fold, too, but the seat and backrest are made of a single piece of material, loosely fitted and suspended inside a frame. Recliners have separate seats and backs. The adjusting mechanism is usually built into the chair’s arms, and the angle of the seat back can be set for upright, flat or anywhere in between.

Beach canopies

There are three basic types of beach canopies.

Parasols are built like conventional umbrellas, with a center pole and a mechanism that expands and collapses the umbrella. Look for study mechanisms that are easy to open and close, and that let you adjust the angle to follow the sun. The bigger the parasol, the more shade you get, but the heavier it is.

are built like conventional umbrellas, with a center pole and a mechanism that expands and collapses the umbrella. Look for study mechanisms that are easy to open and close, and that let you adjust the angle to follow the sun. The bigger the parasol, the more shade you get, but the heavier it is. Hoods are small overhangs that provide shade only for your upper body.

are small overhangs that provide shade only for your upper body. Wraparound canopies may also be called cabanas. They protect beachgoers not only from overhead sun, but also from sun at lower angles and can effectively shelter you from the breeze, too, with panels that extend to the ground.

What to look for in a quality beach chair with canopy

Materials

Canvas and oxford-cloth umbrellas are strong but heavy. Lightweight synthetic canopies resist rips and tears. The best canopies are those with fabrics that shade you from the sun, and are water-resistant, easy to fold and unfold and light enough to carry. For even more protection, look for umbrellas that protect you from the sun, rated SPF 50+.

Wind resistance

The larger the beach umbrella, the more wind is a problem. Look for canopies with vents that resist the wind up to higher wind speeds.

Setup and takedown

Every time you go to the beach, you must set up your beach chair and canopy when you arrive and take them down when you leave. Look for ones where the moving parts are sturdy and the mechanisms are well made, with systems that lock them into place when open and when closed.

How much you can expect to spend on a beach chair with canopy

Basic chair/canopy combos cost as little as $30. Most range from $60-$120 and a few cost more than $200.

Beach chair with canopy FAQ

How important is it to be able to adjust the chair and canopy?

A. Chairs that let you adjust the angle of the seatback are more comfortable than those with a single fixed position. Because the sun moves across the sky throughout the day, look for one with an adjustable canopy that you can position to block the sun from any angle.

Are bigger chairs and canopies better?

A. The bigger the chair, the greater the comfort. The bigger the umbrella, the greater the protection. Bigger usually means sturdier, too, which also means heavier, so keep it in mind when you carry your things back and forth to the beach.

How do I get it to and from the beach?

A. Getting your chair, umbrella and the rest of your gear from your vehicle to the beach and back can be tough as things get heavier and bulkier. Consider a set of carry straps, a folding beach cart or a collapsible utility cart.

What’s the best beach chair with canopy to buy?

Top beach chair with canopy

Sport-Brella Beach Recliner With UPF 50+ Adjustable Umbrella

What you need to know: You can sit up, lay back or nap in this recliner with a full coverage canopy.

What you’ll love: The chair has a horizontal leg rest so your legs are fully supported when in the reclining position. The footrest is adjustable and removable, too. The canopy has a high ultraviolet protection factor and is mounted on a swivel that lets you adjust for the sun’s movement with the push of a button. The insulated pocket holds four drinks and the zippered pocket has a bottle opener built in.

What you should consider: A few reviewers said the chair broke easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top beach chair with umbrella for the money

Low-Rise Portable Camp Chair And Folding Umbrella

What you need to know: This low-slung chair is great for those who like to dig their feet into the sand.

What you’ll love: The chair is made of sturdy oxford cloth and the detachable canopy is made of lightweight polyester. The canopy clips to the chair back with a locking plastic connection, making this one of the easiest combos to fold and unfold.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with a carrying bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GoPlus Double Camping Seat With Shade Canopy, Beverage Holder And Mini-Table

What you need to know: Two chairs with a double-wide rectangular canopy, a small table and a beverage holder all fold up into a carrying bag that weighs only 12.8 pounds.

What you’ll love: The single full-width canopy adjusts a full 170 degrees. The chairs and canopy are made of durable, ventilated fabrics that are UV-treated and water repellent. The built-in cooler holds eight to 10 cans and has a side pocket.

What you should consider: It takes two people to set up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

