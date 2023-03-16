Which pet urine detector is best?

The amount of training you’ve put into your furry friend doesn’t always matter. Accidents happen for a variety of reasons. Some incidents are benign, while others can be signs of something more serious. It can be difficult to find these accidents if you aren’t there to witness them. That’s where a pet urine detector comes in handy.

The best is the Simple Solution Spot Spotter HD UV LED Urine Detector. It’s bright, with a wide enough beam to make scanning your floors take less time.

What to know before you buy a pet urine detector

Ultraviolet black light wavelength

Ultraviolet black light gives a pet urine detector the ability to highlight stains. It is measured in nanometers and needs to have a wavelength of 365 to 400 nm to detect urine. The shorter the wavelength, the better. Cat urine may not be detectable by detectors with longer wavelengths, though dog urine should show up just fine.

You don’t need to buy a black light marketed as a pet urine detector, either — you just need one within this wavelength range. Keep this in mind while shopping, and you may be able to find a better light for the same or lower cost.

LED count

The number of LEDs determines how bright the pet urine detector can get. The brighter the detector, the easier it is to see stains and the more effective it is in sunnier rooms. Keep in mind that a brighter detector isn’t as good as one with a shorter wavelength. If you have to choose between them, prioritize wavelength.

Low-end detectors typically have 10 LEDs, give or take a few. You need to be in a pitch-dark room and get close to the stains for these to work.

detectors typically have 10 LEDs, give or take a few. You need to be in a pitch-dark room and get close to the stains for these to work. Midrange detectors typically have 30 to 50 LEDs. These should be able to spot most stains in a reasonably dark room.

detectors typically have 30 to 50 LEDs. These should be able to spot most stains in a reasonably dark room. High-end detectors can have 100 or more LEDs. You won’t struggle to see anything with these, even in a dimly lit room.

Quantity

Some pet urine detectors are sold in packages of two but occasionally in packs offering more. These tend to be low-end or midrange detectors rather than anything powerful. These packages are good for keeping backups around or getting multiple people in on the search.

What to look for in a quality pet urine detector

Casing

The best pet urine detectors have strong casings that can withstand being dropped from an average height. Better casings may also be waterproof and dustproof.

Battery

Like most flashlight-like tools, pet urine detectors usually run on replaceable batteries. AAA batteries are the most commonly used, and better lights will include enough to get you started.

Other detectors run on rechargeable batteries, though they typically cost more. Make sure these include the necessary charging equipment so you don’t need to buy anything else.

How much you can expect to spend on a pet urine detector

They can cost as little as $10 with some costing even less, though these may not be able to detect everything. Bulk packages and higher-end detectors can cost up to $30. The best can cost $60 or more.

Pet urine detector FAQ

Can a pet urine detector detect anything else?

A. Yes. Many things show up under the black lights used in pet urine detectors. This can include other fluids, bodily or not, some insects and flowers, and security strips on credit cards and driver’s licenses.

Many of these glow different colors, making it easier to recognize what’s what. For example, pet urine usually glows yellow or green, while the carpet cleaner you used to get rid of the urine usually glows white.

Is using a pet urine detector as simple as ‘pointing and shooting?’

A. Yes and no. The essence of using one is as simple as “pointing and shooting,” but many simple things can interfere with its effectiveness. For example, using even the brightest detector in a lit room makes it all but impossible to see any stains. Additionally, stains that glow a certain color can be difficult to detect if it’s on an object of the same color.

What’s the best pet urine detector to buy?

Top pet urine detector

Simple Solution Spot Spotter HD UV LED Urine Detector

What you need to know: This is an excellent detector for any pet owner.

What you’ll love: With 21 LEDs and a wavelength of 380 to 385 nm, this unit can detect urine and most other stains. It takes three AAA batteries, and a set is included. It’s small and lightweight, making it comfortable to use.

What you should consider: The room needs to be as dark as possible, and if it’s not, you can miss otherwise easily seen stains. Some consumers found the included batteries too weak.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pet urine detector for the money

Lighting Ever Blacklight Flashlight

What you need to know: This is a great budget detector if you only need one once in a blue moon.

What you’ll love: It has 21 LEDs and a wavelength of 395 nm, making it able to detect most stains. The aluminum body is strong enough to withstand drops from average heights. It takes three AAA batteries, which are included in the package.

What you should consider: Some customers had more success detecting urine than others. Others had issues with it failing after a few months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Alonefire H42UV 36-Watt 365nm UV Flashlight

What you need to know: If you need a high-powered detector, make it this one.

What you’ll love: The power and wavelength of this detector are strong enough to pick up even the faintest traces of urine and other substances. It uses a rechargeable battery and includes a USB-C to USB cable for charging. A filter helps block ambient light for better results.

What you should consider: A few purchasers reported it got hot if used too long. Others received detectors that wouldn’t turn on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.