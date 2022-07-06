Which grout cleaner is best?

There are quite a few people who actually enjoy cleaning their living space but very few, if any at all, actually enjoy cleaning the bathroom. Besides the litany of obvious reasons, one of the more frustrating tasks in bathroom cleaning, or any tile-based cleaning, is cleaning out the grout.

One of the best grout cleaners is the Clean-EEZ Grout-EEZ Super Heavy-Duty Tile & Grout Cleaner. This professionally graded grout cleaner is packaged with a grout cleaning brush to make sure you’re capable of cleaning properly, and a full bottle can clean up to 250 square feet worth of tiling.

What to know before you buy a grout cleaner

What is grout anyway?

Grout is a paste or mortar that has been placed between tiles to both hold the tiles in place and fill in the gaps between them. It has a textured and porous finish that unfortunately allows molds, mildews and other grime to flourish. Different locations that use tiles like kitchens or bathrooms have their own typical sources of grime, with no location being free of grout’s dirtying influence.

Proper use of grout cleaner

There are multiple formulae of grout cleaner available and they all utilize different applications and cleaning instructions, so make doubly sure you’re checking the specifics of the grout cleaner you choose.

The general instructions typical of most grout cleaners are to clean the tiles, apply the formula and allow it to sit for a period of time before wiping away the cleaner and rinsing and drying the tiles.

What to look for in a quality grout cleaner

Container

Grout cleaner can come in a multitude of forms, but the most common are pour, spray and squeeze bottles.

Pour: Unlike how they sound, pour bottles are NOT made to have their contents dumped onto tile flooring but instead are meant to be used to refill smaller spray and squeeze bottles. You can dump the contents onto your flooring, but it’s far too difficult to control the proper application of the formula.

Spray: Spray bottles are one of the simplest options, allowing you to use variable spray intensities to apply exactly the amount of cleaner you need directly into the grout.

Squeeze: Squeeze bottles use a nozzle as well, but thanks to their more unrefined application, it can be difficult to finely control the application of the cleaner.

Time

As mentioned earlier, different grout cleaners require different amounts of time for the formula to sink into the dirty grout for a proper cleaning. These times can be as short as 10 minutes and as long as 24 hours, and you’ll need to stay away from the surface you’ve applied the cleaner to during the entirety of the soaking phase. Essentially, try to purchase the fastest-acting formula you can find.

Safety

Grout cleaner is a chemical, which means it can be tremendously hazardous to your health if used improperly. That said, you can find special formulas that greatly decrease the chance of negative health effects, such as those that are acid-free, non-toxic and fume-free.

How much you can expect to spend on grout cleaner

Grout cleaner pricing is determined both by the formula it uses and the amount of cleaner it comes with. Most basic, non-toxic and enzyme-based grout cleaners can cost as little as $5-$15, while the tinted cleaners can reach around $15-$20. The strongest oxygen bleach-based grout cleaners can cost as much as $20-$45.

Grout cleaner FAQ

How often is it necessary to clean my grout?

A. It depends on how well the grout is maintained and the conditions of usage that the grout is being exposed to. Typically, a good sign that it’s time to clean your grout again is if it starts to look dingy or dark, which will usually occur around twice a year.

Can grout cleaner be used on tiled walls?

A. Absolutely, though they do require a slightly different cleaning strategy. As most grout cleaner is liquid-based, trying to apply the cleaner to a wall will let all the cleaner run away from what needs to be cleaned, unlike floor-based grout, which can be allowed to soak. Thus, you’ll need to apply the grout cleaner directly to your brush or cloth and then start scrubbing away.

Can grout cleaner remove grout sealant?

A. Some grout cleaners can absolutely strip away any grout sealant that was applied. If you have sealant applied, use a gentle and acid-free/neutral pH formula grout cleaner instead.

What are the best grout cleaners to buy?

Top grout cleaner

Clean-EEZ Grout-EEZ Super Heavy-Duty Tile & Grout Cleaner

What you need to know: This professional-grade grout cleaner includes a grout brush for maximum value.

What you’ll love: One full bottle of this grout cleaner can clean up to 250 square feet of grout.

What you should consider: You really need to apply some elbow grease to effectively utilize this cleaner/brush combo.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top grout cleaner for the money

Grout Pen White Grout Restorer

What you need to know: This is a low-cost and quick alternative to scrubbing away with chemicals and a brush.

What you’ll love: It’s available in both 5 and 15 millimeter sizes and is dry in 5 minutes.

What you should consider: Careful usage is necessary to preserve the tip of the pen; hard application can ruin the pen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Black Diamond Stoneworks Ultimate Grout Cleaner

What you need to know: If you’ve already got the equipment and just need some more of the cleaner chemical, then this gallon jug is perfect for you.

What you’ll love: The cleaner covers most of the common grime like oils, greases and dirt.

What you should consider: Some of the stains this formula doesn’t cover are calcium stains, water spots and mold or mildew stains.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.