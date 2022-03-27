Which Beauty and the Beast music boxes are best?

Music boxes are pretty and delicate instruments that have been around for centuries. The earliest known mechanical instrument dates back all the way to the ninth century. Since then, Music boxes have gone through many different variations. However, one thing remains quite consistent. People purchase them to hear their favorite tunes played in a beautiful and unique way.

Fans of the Disney classic, “Beauty and the Beast,” will be happy to know that they can listen to their favorite songs from the movie anytime on a music box. The Beauty and the Beast Rose Jewelry Music Box gives buyers several options for a finished and customized handmade product.

What to know before you buy a Beauty and the Beast music box

Decoration

Music boxes can be decorated with all sorts of designs and in different shapes to help create their uniqueness. Some music boxes are accented with various colors, jewels, quotes and names to give them more of a distinct look. Music boxes can even have artwork on the interior of the box that illustrates a story, or theme, typically in relation to the music.

While it’s common for music boxes to be empty, there are music boxes that, when opened, reveal a figurine that twirls as the music plays.

Personalize

When shopping for a music box, you’ll discover that it’s possible to find artists and manufacturers who can customize a music box to your liking. Oftentimes, buyers can choose everything from the type of wood used to quote and name engravings. Most importantly, at times, the music can even be chosen to make it the ideal personalized gift.

Shape and size

When shopping for your Beauty and the Beast music box, it’s worth considering its shape and size. Because there are many options, think of where you would like to keep your music box. Some music boxes are small and square, while others might be circular and large. There are also many options in between. Thus, deciding on this beforehand will help to narrow your search significantly.

What to look for in a quality Beauty and the Beast music box

Material

Many music boxes are made from wood. However, some can be made from porcelain and other materials. Because wood comes in several different varieties, factors such as the grain and the color will vary. This is what makes handmade items, like music boxes, so unique. Each one will be different from the others.

Seller

If possible, look to purchase items that are handmade rather than factory-made. Music boxes are delicate items. They’re worth purchasing from someone who takes the time to craft each one individually. Of course, this may come at a price. If cost is a concern, buying from a larger manufacturer may be a more viable option. Whomever you choose, make sure you thoroughly inspect your music box to ensure that it’s made to your standards.

Music

One of the most important features of a good music box is the music it produces. Many sellers allow their buyers to choose the song they want in the box. Others, however, come with only one song that can be played repeatedly. When searching for Beauty and the Beast music boxes, “A Tale as Old as Time” is the most common song in music boxes.

How much you can expect to spend on a Beauty and the Beast music box

Because there are several factors when building a music box, such as the material used and its size, music boxes vary greatly in price. Beauty and the Beast music boxes can be found for as low as $17 and as high $100 or more.

Beauty and the Beast music box FAQ

Why does my music box sound different when I hold it in my hand vs. when played on a surface?

A. When a music box is placed on a surface, such as a table, it causes the table to vibrate. This creates an amplified sound. When held in your hands, your hand absorbs the vibrations, creating a quieter and softer sound.

Can I choose any song from the movie to play in my music box?

A. This depends on the seller. Most places have a catalog of songs for buyers to choose from. Therefore, they may not have every song from the movie available. This is due to copyright laws. The company, or seller, may not have the rights to sell their product with certain songs. It’s best to check with the seller to verify what options are available to you.

What’s the best Beauty and the Beast music box to buy?

Top Beauty and the Beast music box

Beauty and the Beast Rose Jewelry Music Box

What you need to know: This handmade music box doubles as a jewelry box for those looking for something that is multi-functional.

What you’ll love: This music box is almost entirely customizable. Buyers can personalize the font used for the engraving, the type of wood used and the song the box plays. Wood choices include cherry, ambrosia maple, mahogany and maple. There is no plywood or pressboard used and the rose from the movie covers the top of the box.

What you should consider: There is only one “Beauty and the Beast” song available to choose.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top Beauty and the Beast music box for the money

Beauty and the Beast Hand Cranked Music Box

What you need to know: This uniquely designed music box is sure to grab attention with a spinning Belle at the top and for its intricate details.

What you’ll love: The music box is made of birch plywood and uses laser engraving to personalize to your liking. The hand crank gives it a nostalgic feel. The music box plays, “Tale as Old as Time” and buyers rave about its overall quality and craftsmanship.

What you should consider: The personal engraving can only be placed on the bottom of the music box.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Beauty and the Beast Tale as Old as Time Music Box

What you need to know: This handmade music box fits in your palm and is ideal for those who want to take the music with them.

What you’ll love: Crank the handle to hear “Tale as Old as Time.”

What you should consider: There don’t seem to be any downsides, as this is a best-seller with a solid five-star rating .

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Ashley Willis writes for BestReviews.

