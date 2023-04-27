When it comes to stylish watches with versatile appeal, it’s difficult to top Bulova’s men’s and women’s offerings. For more than 140 years, Bulova has made timeless timepieces, and in turn, curated a loyal customer base that appreciates the company’s focus on innovation and quality.

Bulova watches are for all types of occasions for women and men. If you’re in the market for something super casual or tip-top formal, Bulova has you covered. There are loads of bracelet and band types to choose from, and when it comes to design, the choices are seemingly endless. Bulova has stayed close to its innovative roots; in 2016, Bulova released the CURV, which featured the world’s first ergonomic, curve-hugging band. All of these factors make Bulova a great choice when looking for a stylish watch with outfit versatility.

In this article: Bulova Modern Collection Women’s Watch, Bulova Regatta Two-Tone Women’s Watch and Bulova Men’s Classic Leather Strap Watch

Best Bulova watches for women

Bulova Modern Collection Women’s Watch

This watch is great for everyday wear because its modern minimalism can be dressed down for casual or sleek looks while the wearer can also choose to accentuate the elegant stainless steel finish for a formal outfit. The black bezel goes with anything and the face has a subtle paint-like pattern that’s easy to match.

Sold by Amazon

Bulova Regatta Two-Tone Women’s Watch

This watch features classic styling and a unique contemporary case that draws inspiration from the famous Bulova logo. The combination of rose gold and stainless steel is elegant, but not too flashy. Plus, this watch is water resistant up to 30 meters and built to withstand more than just formal wear.

Sold by Amazon

Bulova Classic Quartz Ladies’ Watch

Bulova’s classic quartz watch is the perfect combination of subtlety, elegance, and durability. The beaded bracelet is eye-catching and goes with all types of outfits. On top of the jewelry-like bracelet, the two-tone finish makes this watch easy to pair with all types of jewelry.

Sold by Amazon

Bulova Ladies’ Classic 3-Hand Calendar Date Watch

If you’re in the market for a versatile watch that looks and feels expensive, but isn’t, then look no further. This watch includes a date complication which adds functionality and dimension to the silver-white dial. The gold accents are great for matching with buttons and jewelry, as well.

Sold by Amazon

Bulova Women’s Pearl Watch

This watch is about as simple as it gets, which makes it easy to style with anything. It has a stainless steel bracelet and a slim case. This combination makes this watch especially good for versatile formal wear. Another standout feature is the pearl face. The color variation in the pearl is a hallmark of vintage luxury, but the watch itself isn’t dated.

Sold by Amazon

Best contemporary Bulova watches for men

Bulova Men’s Classic Leather Strap Watch

This timepiece has classic styling from case to buckle. The alligator-pattern leather strap is a blast from the past, while the rose gold accents and partial-sunburst dial add a layer of modernity to this watch. Overall it’s a great update to a timeless look that’s had so much staying power precisely because of its versatility.

Sold by Amazon

Bulova Men’s Modern Gold-Tone Watch

If your wardrobe is filled with black clothes, then this is the perfect watch for you. The all-black stainless steel finish is shiny, scratch-resistant and easy to pair with any outfit. There are also gold-tone compliments on the dial that make the overall look of the watch more interesting, which will help it stand out even amongst a sea of black.

Sold by Amazon

Bulova Men’s Classic 3 Hand Day Date Watch

This watch is just as at home in corporate boardrooms as it is on the couch at home. Regardless of what you’re wearing, this watch will enhance any outfit thanks to its brushed stainless steel finish, brilliant blue face and clear attention to detail, as evidenced by the brushed stainless steel hands. The day-date complication is a hallmark of horological sophistication, and nothing is more versatile than a watch that’s functional and beautiful.

Sold by Amazon

Bulova Men’s Stainless Steel 3-Hand Calendar Date Watch

Although this watch is similar to the Bulova Men’s Classic Leather Strap watch, this one has a more modern look thanks to the full stainless steel case and dial and the sleek black leather band. However, the slim case ensures that these changes don’t disrupt the classic go-anywhere styling of the watch.

Sold by Amazon

Bulova Men’s Classic Automatic Watch

This is one of the few affordable automatic watches on the market that’s worth considering. Although it’s a bit more expensive than its quartz counterparts, this watch symbolizes an appreciation for Bulova’s history of innovation and engineering. The dial even features a small window into the movement so you can see it clicking along throughout the day, without any battery power at all. The crocodile embossed leather strap also adds a touch of sophistication that makes this watch ideal for formal outfits.

Sold by Amazon

Bulova Precisionist Chronograph Men’s Watch

This chunky watch is masculine, durable and stylish. Don’t let the high-end materials fool you though, this watch is built for outdoor wear and tear. The chronograph subdials include timers, and even a depth/pressure reader for diving. You can count on this watch to make you look great in a wetsuit or a business suit.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

William Briskin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.