Which black fingerless gloves are best?

Fingerless gloves are an excellent accessory when you want a little extra warmth but don’t want to lose any dexterity. Many people use them for outdoor recreation, when doing crafts and in the office. While they’re available in all sorts of colors, black is the preferred choice for users who want to pair their fingerless gloves with tactical gear or a fashionable outfit.

Levi’s Men’s Knit Fingerless Gloves are a quality option, but there are different kinds of fingerless gloves out there to make your work and play easier.

What to know before you buy black fingerless gloves

What are fingerless gloves?

Fingerless gloves are special gloves that don’t have enclosed fingertips so your fingers are unencumbered. How much of your finger you can use depends on the glove’s design. Most fingerless glove fabric ends just at the second knuckle so you can make a claw shape with your hand. These are called half-finger gloves. Warmer options terminate at the first knuckle (three-quarter finger gloves), and full-range fingerless gloves end just beneath the second for maximum dexterity. If you want the best of both worlds, consider a fingerless glove that has a mitten flap.

Benefits of fingerless gloves

Fingerless gloves keep you warm without sacrificing your ability to perform delicate tasks and procedures. This makes them suitable both indoors and outdoors. For users who have circulatory conditions such as Raynaud’s disease, fingerless gloves are a relief for keeping warm around the house in the winter months.

What are fingerless gloves used for?

Fingerless gloves are a popular accessory for a diverse number of activities.

Driving: Drivers love leather fingerless gloves for the added grip on the steering wheel combined with the freedom to use the buttons and dials in your car.

Hunters and shooting range enthusiasts prefer fingerless gloves so they can handle their weapons safely while staying warm in the outdoors. Gardening: Gardening during the colder months can be tough on the hands, but fingerless gloves allow you to handle your delicate plants with care and offer extra protection from thorns and abrasive flora.

Fingerless gloves are made for crafting, whether you’re crocheting or painting. Sports and exercise: Weightlifters, mountain bikers and rock climbers like to use fingerless gloves for the additional palm grip offered by certain materials while still retaining tactile function of their fingertips. They also help protect against calluses.

What to look for in quality black fingerless gloves

Material

Depending on your needs, you can find fingerless gloves made from a few different materials:

Knit: Made from wool, cotton or a polyester/nylon blend, these are best for activities where you won’t need as much grip in the palm but want maximum warmth.

Made from wool, cotton or a polyester/nylon blend, these are best for activities where you won’t need as much grip in the palm but want maximum warmth. Leather: A little classier, leather fingerless gloves are helpful for the additional grip and warmth they offer. These are practical for driving or working on your phone or laptop while commuting. They also make great workout gloves.

A little classier, leather fingerless gloves are helpful for the additional grip and warmth they offer. These are practical for driving or working on your phone or laptop while commuting. They also make great workout gloves. Acrylic: Warm, breathable and elastic, these are good for all weather and offer a little more grip than knit.

Warm, breathable and elastic, these are good for all weather and offer a little more grip than knit. Rubber, nylon and poly blends: These gloves are best for tactical gear. They offer the most weather resistance and grip. They often come with reinforced padding, tightening cuffs and knuckle protection.

Moisture-wicking and weather-resistance

Depending on your activity, you’ll want a pair of fingerless gloves that not only stands up to the weather, but also sweat. Moisture-wicking material helps to evaporate the sweat from your skin so you’re comfortable while working. Water-resistant gloves not only keep your hands dry but also warmer while working outdoors.

Fit

With fingerless gloves, you’ll want a snug fit. The looser they are, the more they’ll move around on your hand and interrupt the use of your fingers. Some gloves, especially tactical ones, have adjustable cuffs. These use Velcro straps or buttons to ensure a tight fit around your wrist.

Grip

Depending on the material, you can also get fingerless gloves with added grip to both the palm and finger regions. On knit gloves, additional grip comes in the form of rubber nibs. When it comes to tactical gloves, look out for anti-skid pads and reinforced palms.

How much you can expect to spend on black fingerless gloves

A good pair of sports-oriented or tactical fingerless gloves costs $15-$35. Knit gloves vary more, with budget options priced from $10-$20 and designer options ranging from $30-$50.

Black fingerless gloves FAQ

Do all fingerless gloves have the same cuff length?

A. Like regular gloves, you can get your fingerless gloves in different lengths: wrist length, palm length and elbow length.

How do I make my own fingerless gloves?

A. If you have an old pair of black gloves lying around that you want to transform into fingerless gloves, all you have to do is measure where you want to cut with the glove on, mark it and snip the fabric away with the glove off. Then hem the edge with a running stitch or hemstitch so the glove doesn’t unravel.

What are the best black fingerless gloves to buy?

Top black fingerless gloves

Levi’s Men’s Knit Fingerless Gloves

What you need to know: These fingerless gloves are the stylish choice for anyone who doesn’t want something that looks too edgy.

What you’ll love: Made from warm knit acrylic, they’re sold as men’s but have a unisex aesthetic. The palms are reinforced with extra padding that also helps with grip. The gloves are three-quarter length.

What you should consider: Sold as one-size-fits-all, these are closer to a medium, so smaller hands beware.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black fingerless gloves for the money

ViGrace Winter Knitted Convertible Fingerless Wool Gloves

What you need to know: With a flip-on mitten, these are perfectly suited for colder climates.

What you’ll love: These gloves are made of a 50/50 wool/acrylic blend, making them soft, comfortable and warm for wear on cold days. The convertible design means you can flip up a mitten top to cover your fingers if need be. There’s a pigskin patch on the palm and thumb for added grip. They’re unisex in design.

What you should consider: Some people had issues with the Velcro (which holds the mitten flap down) being very poor quality or failing quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bionic Men’s BeastMode Fingerless Fitness Gloves

What you need to know: Made for weightlifting and cross training, these double as mountain biking and motorcycle gloves.

What you’ll love: These gloves use a patented 3D wraparound technology for maximum snugness and grip. The palms, thumb and sides of the hand are reinforced for comfort and protection. Terry cloth inner padding and a Polytowel thumb help wick moisture and the trademarked design provides breathability through the back. These half-finger gloves are made from leather in addition to synthetic materials.

What you should consider: Some users struggle finding the right fit and find that the padding can dig into your hands when weightlifting.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

