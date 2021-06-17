The best 70-inch TV in 2021

To fully enjoy a 4K TV, you’ll need access to 4K content. Subscribe to a streaming service that offers content in UHD or invest in a 4K Blu-ray player, cable box or gaming console. For now, however, there is virtually no native 8K content made.

What are the best 70-inch TVs for 2021?

For the ultimate home entertainment hub, bigger is often better. If you have a large living room, a TV sized 70 inches or larger can serve all your content consumption, offering fine detail, vibrant colors and immersive viewing.

TVs between 70-77 inches in size are typically only made by premium electronics brands, though there are a couple offerings by budget-friendly companies. With 4K resolution and integrated smart platforms, a top 70-inch TV needs enough power and processing to back up the display to avoid blurring or lag. These are the best 70-inch TVs in 2021.

Samsung 75-inch Neo QLED QN85A Series

Samsung is among the leaders in televisual technology — as this list will demonstrate — and they recently upgraded their line of QLED TVs. The Neo QLED line came out this year and offers a screen that’s brighter, more vibrant and eliminates blur or drag by employing mini LEDs. It comes at a high price, but no other display will light up the room quite like this 2021 model.

LG 75-inch NanoCell 8K TV

For those who want the latest technology, you may be interested in a TV that boasts a staggering 8K resolution. This NanoCell model is affordably priced for an 8K TV: it upscales, boasts a fast processor and includes one of the best 70-inch smart TV platforms available in WebOS. While you may have to wait a while for 8K content, there is some value in this stunning TV.

Sony 77-inch Bravia OLED TV

This Sony model just might be the best on our list of 70-inch TVs: the OLED screen provides top contrast among darker colors and deep blacks while the fast processing and high refresh rate eliminates drag or blur. Sony’s XR Triluminos technology offers accurate recreation of colors and heightened brightness. With support for Dolby Atmos, this Sony Bravia TV creates an immersive, theatre-quality experience at home.

Vizio P-Series 75-inch TV

If you’re looking for value, check out this option by Vizio, a company that doesn’t quite rank among the likes of Samsung, LG and Sony, but offers products that are more powerful than options from budget-friendly brands. Consumers love the intuitive SmartCast platform that allows access to the newest streaming services. The display is vibrant and detailed but also features 240 local dimming zones for better contrast among blacks. We also love this for gamers.

Samsung 75-inch QLED Q800T

Those seeking 8K TVs may want to look at Samsung and their QLED model. Like all QLED displays, this TV boasts stunning brightness and impressive contrast. We also like the sound quality with speakers that emit from all sides of the unit and boast object tracking to mimic surround sound. It also features an enhanced motion rate that is ideal for live sports and gaming.

Samsung 75-inch Frame Series QLED TV

This so-called lifestyle TV did well when it was first introduced in 2020, and this year Samsung has updated the model. The Frame TV is designed for those who want to enjoy detailed content while embracing a pleasant aesthetic. The Frame TV, which features a modern frame around the screen, boasts Art Mode, allowing you to display a static picture when the TV is turned off. Users gain access to an extensive library of artwork or they can upload their own photos to show off.

TCL 75-inch 5 Series

For those seeking a more budget-friendly 70-inch TV, we like this model by TCL that embraces Samsung’s Quantum dot LED technology. Its lower price point is due to the smart TV operating system — Roku TV, a popular, integrated platform that is easy to use. We love the value this TV provides for the lower investment.

Sony X90J 75-Inch TV

This full-array TV by Sony doesn’t quite offer the contrast that the OLED screen does, but the colors and detail are mighty impressive. The fast processor and intuitive core quickly optimizes audio and video based on the content. The enhanced refresh rate is ideal for gamers, while Android users will welcome the smart platform, Google TV.

Samsung TU7000 Crystal UHD TV

Though it’s not the newest technology, we’re still fans of Samsung’s Crystal display for those seeking value on a budget. The smart platform is fast and offers access to new and old apps and services, while 4K resolution and HDR are compatible with most new series and films. You’ll want to mount it and invest in a soundbar, but this model by Samsung provides an impressive bang for the buck.

Sony XBR Master Series 77-inch TV

Our last recommendation by Sony is their most expensive TV. It combines an OLED display with a pixel booster so that there is stark contrast among darker shades on the screen and stunning brightness when the display is full of color. The Master series aims to reproduce accurately and faithfully the vision of the filmmaker with 4K HDR, Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced technology. It even features a calibrated mode specifically for Netflix to enjoy the service’s original content to its fullest potential.

LG OLED 77-inch C1 Series

LG is the champion of Organic LED, or OLED screens, and this 75-inch C1 Series TV is the best they offer. The contrast is unparalleled, and with filmmaker and game mode, this TV caters to all the entertainment you desire. Also, with four HDMI and three USB ports, you can connect all your devices for the most comprehensive entertainment experience.

Samsung 75-inch Terrace Outdoor QLED TV

Lastly, this specialty TV by Samsung is specifically designed for outdoor use. In addition to the stunning QLED display, it is designed to withstand water, dust and glare from the sun. As the environment changes, the screen adapts to provide reliable contrast, color and detail so you can enjoy your favorite content at any time of the day or night.

